Pima goalkeepers coach Alex Rangel takes GCU post

Pima Community College men’s soccer goalkeeper coach Alex Rangel has accepted a position as an assistant coach for the Grand Canyon University team. The Lopes are the only NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer program in Arizona.

He will also be the Arizona director of goalkeeping for RSL-AZ MLS.

Rangel has been an assistant/goalkeepers coach for the Aztecs men’s soccer program since 2018. He helped guide the Aztecs to the 2018 NJCAA Division I National Championship as well as two Final 4 appearances (2018, 2020-21), two NJCAA Region I Championships (2018, 2020-21) two West District titles (2018, 2020-21) and three straight ACCAC conference championships (2018, 2019, 2020-21).

Rangel was a goalkeeper for the Aztecs from 2007-2008 and moved on to play at Columbia College (NAIA). He also played two years at FC Tucson.

Rangel’s Quote: “It was very nostalgic to come back to my alma mater and win a national title,” Rangel said. “We fell a little short a couple of other times but we had some good runs.”

Rangel played for and coached with David Cosgrove.

Rangel’s Quote: “He (Cosgrove) has so much knowledge and you just don’t appreciate it until comes full circle,” Rangel said. He’s always trying to solve the puzzle. This was a full circle experience and we developed a new found respect for each other.”

Rangel said he went to Grand Canyon University to represent the Aztecs at a camp. He met with the coaching staff and they saw him run a couple of sessions.

Rangel’s Quote: “This is another way to progress my soccer career. I made the decision to take a leap of faith and it’s a good opportunity for me,” Rangel said. “I’m super grateful for Pima as a player and now as a coach in helping me pursue this profession.”

Rangel was the goalkeepers coach for the women’s soccer program last season where they finished Runner-up at the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament.

He was part of the Men’s FC Tucson program as assistant and goalkeeper coach. He also coached with Tanque Verde Soccer Club and later the FC Tucson Youth Academy as a goalkeeper coach. Rangel has also helped with the Olympic Development Program in Arizona as a goalkeeper coach.

Cosgrove’s Quote: “He’s a self-made man. He’s worked hard to get where he’s at and we always love to have alumni in on the program,” Cosgrove said. “He did a great job for us as the goalkeeper’s coach. Alex has given to the program in many ways and we were lucky to hold on to him for as long as we did. The reality is, he needs to go out and prove himself. He has bigger aspirations.”

- 30 -