FC Tucson posts win in 1st season match with last-minute goal

It took until the dying moments of the game for FC Tucson to make the most of a two-man advantage over Fort Lauderdale CF in Saturday night’s match in Florida. In the end, goals by Azaad Liadi and substitute A. J. Valenzuela sealed up the victory for Los Tucsonenses.

Fort Lauderdale fielded a young line-up that included four teenaged players from the Inter Miami CF academy. The line-up also included MLS veteran Servando Carrasco playing in the central midfield.

Coach John Galas put an emphasis on possession oriented football during the week, but the team had a hard time getting the ball as the home team pressed them into their half of the field. The pressure paid off with a goal from Ricky Lopez-Espin in the eighth minute.

A goal down, it was still difficult for Tucson to get a hold of the match. They caught a break when Joshua Saavedra, one of the teenaged players for Fort Lauderdale, got a yellow for a reckless two-footed tackle against Tucson’s Charlie Dennis in minute 27. It was the second yellow for Saavedra in as many minutes. Fort Lauderdale would play the remaining hour of the match with only 10 players.

FC Tucson still had trouble getting the ball as Fort Lauderdale, but toward the end of the half, another pair of reckless challenges sent another of the home side’s teenagers, Ian Fray, to the showers.

Now playing with nine, Fort Lauderdale bunkered. They allowed Tucson plenty of possession and shots (Giovanni Ramos-Godoy had seven), but the attempts would get swallowed up in the crowd of Fort Lauderdale players.

To solve the Fort Lauderdale defense, pulled center back Samuel Biek and brought on the more offensive-minded AJ Valenzuela in minute 80.

It took only minutes for the decision to bear fruit. Azaad Liadi slipped one to the near post and it innocently caromed into the net for the equalizer. Minutes later, Liadi redirected a ball to Valenzuela who sent it past the keeper.

The result left Fort Lauderdale still looking for their first win after two matches. FC Tucson is on the road again to play against the Red Wolves in Chattanooga on Saturday.

Genius

Pima College alum AJ Valenzuela is listed as a defender, but he provided an attacking spark to the team when he came on late in the match. The move put another tall target in the box and paid off with the game winning goal.

“So, I’m a genius. Right?” joked coach John Galas after the match.

Although Valenzuela scored the goal, his going in the game was the last in a series of tactical changes Galas made in the last twenty minutes of the match. Darryl Longdon and Shak Adams came on in minute 70, and Azaad Liadi was moved into a center forward role.

“They made an immediate impact continuing to apply pressure and getting service in and being dangerous on the attack,” he said. “With AJ, we had numbers up and could afford to pull a center back...he was a secondary striker up top to win knock downs, whip balls in and be a nuisance. He did exactly what we needed him to do.”

Even though Fort Lauderdale dominated the first half, Galas pointed out that Tucson was able to pressure as the half went on.

“We did get in and exploit on Azaad’s and Elivelton’s side a bit more in the first half and obviously that led to the second booking for the center back and he was sent off,” he said. “When we did get in behind we weren’t very dangerous...but we could see that was something needed to try to do.”

Interestingly, Galas had connections to the Fort Lauderdale team. He worked with Fort Lauderdale coach Jason Kreis when he was coach at Real Salt Lake. He also coached goal scorer Ricky Lopez-Espin when he played at Lane United. During his time with the Portland Thorns, he coached Alex Morgan, the wife of Fort Lauderdale team captain Servando Carrasco.

“It was a small reunion for me,” he said. “I was worried it would come back to haunt me, but we got the result.”

- 30 -