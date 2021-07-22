Pima women's basketball floor general Aaliyah Ortiz signs to Culver-Stockton College

Pima Community College women’s basketball floor general Aaliyah Ortiz (Palo Verde HS) signed her letter of intent to continue her collegiate career.

Ortiz, a sophomore point guard, will continue her collegiate experience at Culver-Stockton College, an NAIA school in Canton, Mo. The Wildcats are part of the Heart of American Athletic Conference.

Ortiz played in all 41 games during her Pima career. She started and played point in all 10 games last season averaging 3.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steal per game. She helped the Aztecs claim the NJCAA Division II Southwest District Championship and an eighth place finish at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.

As a freshman, she helped the Aztecs win on the road at Mesa Community College to claim the NJCAA Region I, Division II crown. She played in all 31 games; making nine starts.

