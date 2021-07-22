 Pima baseball's Daniel Durazo signs to play at Az Christian
Pima baseball's Daniel Durazo signs to play at Az Christian

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College baseball player Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS) committed to continue his collegiate career as he signed his letter of intent to a four-year university.

Durazo, a freshman outfielder from Nogales, Ariz., will play at Arizona Christian University, an NAIA school in Glendale. The Firestorm play in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

He played in 48 games last season with a .359 batting average with 55 hits, eight doubles, four home runs, 32 RBIs and 16 walks. Durazo also had 68 putouts and a 1.000 fielding percentage. He helped the Aztecs go 36-14 overall as they appeared in the NJCAA Region I playoffs for the first time since 2014. He was also an NJCAA All-Academic Third Team student-athlete in 2019-20.

Photo by Raymond Suarez

