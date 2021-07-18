Goodnight, Beantown: FC Tucson defeats visiting Revs 2

Two goals from New England Revolution II were not enough to power the visiting side over FC Tucson at Kino North Stadium Saturday night. The home team out-scored the Revs 4 - 2.

The scoring opened midway through the first half, when an errant cross didn’t quite connect but earned FC Tucson a corner kick. Charlie Dennis’s low delivery from the flag found an unmarked Daniel Bedoya near the top of the box. The former Long Island Rough Rider delivered it past the Revs keeper.

It only took a short time for Los Tucsonenses to double the lead. Shak Adams, who has had a resurgence under interim coach Jon Pearlman, received a clearance from goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley despite the best effort from New England’s Ryan Spaulding. Adams jetted down midfield with no New England defender able to catch him and fired it into the visitors’ net.

New England put themselves back into the match in minute 34 when Damian Rivera managed to take the ball off of the foot of Dakota Barnathan and quickly turn to get off a shot.

Despite that, FC Tucson was able to finish off the half with a lead. They extended it quickly after the break when Tobenna Uzo flicked a wide pass from Charlie Dennis into the goal. It was the forward’s first goal since joining the team three weeks ago, and it wouldn’t be his last of the evening.

In minute 75, Uzo scored again off of a header, this time the delivery came from Kevin Rodríguez, a substitute that came on past the hour mark.

Uzo nearly had a third only moments later when Rodríguez again passed the ball to him from the top of the box. This time, Uzo’s header was saved by New England keeper Joe Rice.

New England still had plenty of chances (they actually ended the match with more shots, 17, than FC Tucson with 16) and one made it through in the final minutes of the match. Lapsley mishandled a free kick and it landed at the feet of Ryan Sierakowski, who quickly shot it past the FC Tucson keeper.

FC Tucson was able to hold off some late comeback attempts in stoppage time and walked off the field with their second win in three matches since Pearlman was installed as coach. The team has climbed to 10th place on the USL League One table, but is now only a single point from playoff position. Their next match is Saturday against league-leading Union Omaha. Omaha hasn’t lost a match since May 26.

Moments

When talking about a soccer match, Jon Pearlman likes talking about “moments.”

“Critical moments are going to make the difference in games, and we were very good in four critical moments,” he said. “The corner kick play was something we worked on...it was beautifully executed by Daniel and Charlie. We told Wally, can we break quickly? Wally read that and we got 2 - 0.”

Pearlman admitted that, despite the scoreline, the first half was a disappointment. Pearlman noted the lack of pressure on the ball. The players weren’t happy either.

“To be honest, in the first half I was somewhat frustrated,” said Tobenna Uzo after the match. “I wasn’t touching the ball until we were in a situation where I had to clear it. I just knew that, as big as I am, the chances were going to come...so I had to be ready.”

Pearlman noted that the defense was “brighter” in the second half and they were better able to limit New England’s chances.

“I wanted to make sure that we had good pressure on the ball, because that’s what was hurting us,” he said. “They were able to play through wide areas and gaps making it impossible for outside backs.”

“All our guys like to be on the ball, but the majority of the game isn’t on the ball,” Pearlman continued. “It’s about running and working. All I said (at half time) was, if you are not going to run and work, I’m going to have to find inferior guys without your technical skill set that are going to do that.”

Pearlman singled out the performance of Kevin Rodriguez, a former youth player from the Houston Dynamo academy. Rodriguez’s service to Uzo earned one goal for the team and almost a second.

“Kevin Rodriguez is a top championship midfielder when he’s fit,” said Pearlman. “You saw moments and you’ll see more from him.”

“I’d rather grow and teach as a winning team than take losses and grow. We’ve had enough of that,” Pearlman added. “It wasn’t a great performance, but it’s a great three points.”

