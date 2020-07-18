Pima men's basketball standout Gerken signs to Columbia College

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Pima Community College men’s basketball player Cole Gerken (Ironwood Ridge HS) signed his letter of intent to continue his education and collegiate basketball career at the four-year school level.

Gerken, a guard, signed to play at Columbia College, an NAIA school in Columbia, Mo. The Cougars play in the American Midwest Conference.

Gerken played in all 32 games last season; making 29 starts in the backcourt. He averaged 11.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

“Pima was a place to go get better and compete and I want to continue to get better and I believe Columbia is that place,” Gerken said.

He helped the Aztecs earn their third straight NJCAA Region I, Division II title during the 2018-19 season. He played in 31 games as a freshman; making six starts while averaging 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

