Pearlman believes FC Tucson has 'opportunities'against Revs II | FC Tucson

FC Tucson’s interim coach Jonathan Pearlman will be looking for his third undefeated match as the team takes on New England Revolution II this Saturday.

He's seen two games with a win and a dramatic comeback draw so far, but Pearlman chooses not to use words like “turnaround” or “rebound.”

“I can speak to what we have going our way,” he said. “The commitment level has been incredibly high... nobody has turned on each other in difficult moments.”

“Overall, the effort level has been really high. The truth is, there’s been a lot of belief that guys can come on and change the game. Everyone has been asked to contribute on both sides of the ball,” he added.

As the name would indicate, Revs II is an affiliate of Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution. For such teams on-field results can take a back seat to serving the needs of the mothership club, as FC Tucson found out during their time as a Phoenix Rising affiliate. Revs II landed in the bottom three of the standings last year, along with two other MLS affiliate clubs. Even so, playing against affiliate teams, sometimes called “2 teams” can provide special challenges.

There are "two sides of that," Pearlman said. "You can find yourself against an MLS-caliber player player who is getting minutes, and you can also find yourself against and MLS talented player who is underage. But what you find consistently is that the overall roster has young players that make young player mistakes. There is always the opportunity to score goals and take advantage of inexperience.”

In the case of Revs II, the team mimics the open style of play of their big brothers in MLS. While having the younger players play with that style prepares them for play on the MLS side, they don’t have the experience of the MLS players they are emulating.

“2 teams present problems but they present problems but they present opportunities. In general, we’ve done better against 2 teams than overall,” said Pearlman.

Revs II are coached by Clint Peay, who came up as a player in both college and the pros under legendary American coach Bruce Arena. Pearlman worked with Peay during their time with the U.S. men’s national team. The team is coming off a win against Toronto FC II last week and has so far accumulated a middling record of 5-6-1.

It’s hard to focus on a particular standout player since 27 have so far made appearances on the field for the team (including first teamers Luis Caicedo and Brad Knighton). Former New England academy player Noel Buck is the team’s leading scorer with 3, and is one of the few players to have played in all 12 of the team’s games so far. The lone goal in last week’s match was an own-goal by a Toronto player.

Pearlman’s success so far has not moved the team up on the table yet. FC Tucson still wallows in 11th place out of 12 teams. However, the table this season, like for the last two seasons, is a crowded place. Between fourth place Fort Lauderdale and FC Tucson are only four points, and three points (one win) are all there is between them and the playoff line. An optimist could point out that the team is still only three wins out of first.

“I think the table is really going to go down to the last game with multiple teams going in and out on the last day. We are prepared for that eventuality and I relish it,” he said. “It’s a super exciting league to play in for that reason.”

FC Tucson kicks off against New England Revolution II Saturday at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium.

