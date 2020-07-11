Pima volleyball's two-time All-ACCAC player Nash signs to Fort Lewis College

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Pima Community College volleyball player Madi Nash (Sahuaro HS) is moving on to continue her collegiate career at the four-year school level.

Nash, an outside hitter, signed her letter of intent to Fort Lewis College, an NCAA Division II school in Durango, Colo. The Skyhawks play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

“I decided to go to Fort Lewis College because it isn’t too far away from home,” Nash said. “I felt like I had a good connection with my coach, Coach G (Giedre Tarnauskaite) through the recruiting process.”

Nash will join fellow Aztecs volleyball teammate Kendall Deeter (Mountain View HS) on the Skyhawks squad.

She closes out her illustrious earning All-ACCAC honors in both seasons. She was selected second team All-ACCAC last season and All-ACCAC Honorable Mention as a freshman. She was a two-time member of the NJCAA Region I, Division II team. Nash helped lead the Aztecs earn back-to-back runner-up plaques at the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament.

Nash played in all 60 matches and totaled 214 sets played in her career. She finished with 30 double-doubles (15 in each season) in kills and digs.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better experience at Pima. I grew so much as a volleyball player and was so lucky to have great coaches and teammates to support me,” Nash said. “Pima will always be a second home to me.”

She had 313 kills (3.07 per set), 333 digs (3.26 per set), 31 blocks, 27 aces and 356.0 points last season. In 2018, Nash posted 308 kills (2.75 per set), 430 digs (3.84 per set), 28 blocks, 47 aces and 369.5 points.

