Your humble servant: Keeper Lapsley enjoys challenges of FC Tucson season | FC Tucson

Wallis Lapsley’s job for FC Tucson is rather simple to describe:

“The goalkeeper’s role is to keep the ball out of the back of the net,” he said in a conversation this week.

The 24-year-old keeper is playing his first season with FC Tucson. He came to the soccer team after a standout season at the University of California Davis, where he earned 35 wins and 21 shutouts, both team records.

After graduation, he was drafted by the New York Red Bulls in the third round of the 2020 MLS Superdraft (a round which also saw current FC Tucson player Shak Adams get drafted). He put in 11 appearances for Red Bulls II in the USL Championship, but was released at the end of the season.

He was one of the first new signings announced for FC Tucson for 2021, and early results were not strong. They included five goals going past him in a match against Fort Lauderdale in May. Still, the team stuck with him, and he was a starter for interim coach Jon Pearlman’s first match last Saturday. He’s tried to focus on his on-field job during the transition.

“It’s always challenging to have a coaching change midseason. I had something like that last year at Red Bull,” Lapsley said. “It is the unfortunate part of professional sports...People lose their jobs.”

“I’m a big proponent of controlling the controllables,” he added. “I just keep to myself and focus how I can be a servant to the club and the community.”

The role of the keeper has evolved quite a bit, especially in the last decade. Although it is still basically about keeping the ball from crossing the line, it requires a lot more awareness of the style and tactics being executed by the field players.

“The way the game is trending, goalkeepers have to be involved in the attack almost as much as they are in the goal,” he said. “Goalkeepers these days have to be good with their feet, have to be able to strike all different types of passes, make some decisions in the build to help their team retain the ball, and be able to play out of pressure a little bit.”

“It’s an added challenge to an already challenging position, but one that I enjoy thinking about,” he added.

Lapsley has started and played all 90 minutes of each of FC Tucson’s games so far. Along the way, he’s set a league leading mark of 37 saves and one team of the week honor. He’s careful to say that his place as a starter is never assured, and counts his training-ground time with backups Ryan Shellow (a former Cornell University standout) and Tucson native Rafael Guerrero as part of his growth as a player.

“They push me every day during training,” he said. “It’s something that I always will continue to say is that the performance of the goalkeeper on matchday is a product of the work that the goalkeeper group puts in during the week...I really thrive off those guys.”

“Every day in training, the job is there to be won,” he said.

The fact that either one Shellow or Guerrero could take his place at any time has given him a sense of how lucky he is to be able to make a living playing the sport.

“I never take for granted the opportunity to play,” he said. “I approach each game with a lot of excitement but also a lot of humility.”

FC Tucson plays away in Chattanooga this Saturday against the Red Wolves. The match starts at 4 p.m. Tucson time.

- 30 -