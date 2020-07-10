Pima Athletics features 33 student-athletes on the NJCAA All-Academic Teams

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College Athletics program produced another 30+ student-athletes as the NJCAA All-Academic teams were released on Friday on the NJCAA website.

The Aztecs had 33 total student-athletes on the 2019-20 NJCAA All-Academic teams; which is up from 31 on the 2018-19 teams. Pima also had 13 athletes make the first-team; which was up from 10 the year before.

The Aztecs individual student-athletes selected had to complete two full-time semesters of college work, participated in at least one season at Pima, pass a minimum of 24 semester hours in the current academic year and earn a minimum GPA of 3.6.

NJCAA All-Academic First Team – (4.00 GPA)

Kaitlyn Cook (Volleyball), freshman (Wasilla HS, AK)

Justine Cooper (Women’s Basketball), freshman (Chandler Prep HS)

Yesenia Dominguez (Women’s Soccer), sophomore (Tucson Magnet HS)

John Dormanen (Baseball), freshman (Ironwood Ridge HS)

Michael Fonseca (Men’s Track & Field), sophomore (Cienega HS)

Emma Franzone (Women’s Soccer), freshman (Sahuarita HS)

Briana Gillis (Women’s Basketball), freshman (Monument Valley HS)

Haile Gleason (Women’s Basketball), sophomore (Kirkland Central HS, NM)

Hallie Lawson (Women’s Basketball), sophomore (Campo Verde HS)

Kaden Palmer (Baseball), freshman (Centennial HS, NM)

Nils Roth (Men’s Soccer), sophomore (WST, Switzerland)

Trey Trimble (Baseball), freshman (South HS, WY)

Seti Valencia (Women’s Soccer), freshman (Sunnyside HS)

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team – (3.80-3.99 GPA)

Patience Bartz (Women’s Soccer), sophomore (Mountain View HS)

Emma Blunk (Women’s Basketball), freshman (Desert Christian HS)

Taye Bunda (Men’s Soccer), freshman (Union HS, WA)

Taylor Gutierrez (Women’s Soccer), sophomore (Tucson Magnet HS)

Alex Kelch (Baseball), freshman (Tucson Magnet HS)

Juan Miranda (Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field), sophomore (Flowing Wells HS)

Juan Quintana (Men’s Tennis), freshman (Palo Verde HS)

Alejandra Ramirez (Women’s Soccer), freshman (Marana HS)

Nikki Suckell (Women’s Soccer), freshman (Ironwood Ridge HS)

Nico Walschburger (Men’s Soccer), sophomore (Alice Salomon Berufskolleg, Germany)

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team – (3.60-3.79 GPA)

Herbie Arana (Men’s Basketball), freshman (Rio Rico HS)

Daniel Durazo (Baseball), freshman (Salpointe Catholic HS)

Avery Dylla (Men’s Track & Field), freshman (Ironwood Ridge HS)

Jose Enriquez (Baseball), freshman (Socorro HS, TX)

Jimmy Gamboa (Baseball), sophomore (Rancho HS, NV)

Masaada Johnson (Women’s Track & Field), freshman (Wickenburg HS)

Sammy Legleu (Men’s Basketball), freshman (Nogales HS)

Adalberto “Max” Leon (Baseball), freshman (Sahuarita HS)

Brianna Lewis (Women’s Soccer), sophomore (Tucson Magnet HS)

Kevin Tchoffo (Men’s Soccer), freshman (Laval Bilingual, Cameroon)

Jim Monaco (Athletic Director) – “I am incredibly proud of these young student-athletes. They’re a model for not only athletics but for Pima Community College in general."

- 30 -