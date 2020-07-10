Pima Athletics features 33 student-athletes on the NJCAA All-Academic Teams

Posted Jul 10, 2020, 12:51 pm
The Pima Community College Athletics program produced another 30+ student-athletes as the NJCAA All-Academic teams were released on Friday on the NJCAA website.
The Aztecs had 33 total student-athletes on the 2019-20 NJCAA All-Academic teams; which is up from 31 on the 2018-19 teams. Pima also had 13 athletes make the first-team; which was up from 10 the year before.
The Aztecs individual student-athletes selected had to complete two full-time semesters of college work, participated in at least one season at Pima, pass a minimum of 24 semester hours in the current academic year and earn a minimum GPA of 3.6.
NJCAA All-Academic First Team – (4.00 GPA)
- Kaitlyn Cook (Volleyball), freshman (Wasilla HS, AK)
- Justine Cooper (Women’s Basketball), freshman (Chandler Prep HS)
- Yesenia Dominguez (Women’s Soccer), sophomore (Tucson Magnet HS)
- John Dormanen (Baseball), freshman (Ironwood Ridge HS)
- Michael Fonseca (Men’s Track & Field), sophomore (Cienega HS)
- Emma Franzone (Women’s Soccer), freshman (Sahuarita HS)
- Briana Gillis (Women’s Basketball), freshman (Monument Valley HS)
- Haile Gleason (Women’s Basketball), sophomore (Kirkland Central HS, NM)
- Hallie Lawson (Women’s Basketball), sophomore (Campo Verde HS)
- Kaden Palmer (Baseball), freshman (Centennial HS, NM)
- Nils Roth (Men’s Soccer), sophomore (WST, Switzerland)
- Trey Trimble (Baseball), freshman (South HS, WY)
- Seti Valencia (Women’s Soccer), freshman (Sunnyside HS)
NJCAA All-Academic Second Team – (3.80-3.99 GPA)
- Patience Bartz (Women’s Soccer), sophomore (Mountain View HS)
- Emma Blunk (Women’s Basketball), freshman (Desert Christian HS)
- Taye Bunda (Men’s Soccer), freshman (Union HS, WA)
- Taylor Gutierrez (Women’s Soccer), sophomore (Tucson Magnet HS)
- Alex Kelch (Baseball), freshman (Tucson Magnet HS)
- Juan Miranda (Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field), sophomore (Flowing Wells HS)
- Juan Quintana (Men’s Tennis), freshman (Palo Verde HS)
- Alejandra Ramirez (Women’s Soccer), freshman (Marana HS)
- Nikki Suckell (Women’s Soccer), freshman (Ironwood Ridge HS)
- Nico Walschburger (Men’s Soccer), sophomore (Alice Salomon Berufskolleg, Germany)
NJCAA All-Academic Third Team – (3.60-3.79 GPA)
- Herbie Arana (Men’s Basketball), freshman (Rio Rico HS)
- Daniel Durazo (Baseball), freshman (Salpointe Catholic HS)
- Avery Dylla (Men’s Track & Field), freshman (Ironwood Ridge HS)
- Jose Enriquez (Baseball), freshman (Socorro HS, TX)
- Jimmy Gamboa (Baseball), sophomore (Rancho HS, NV)
- Masaada Johnson (Women’s Track & Field), freshman (Wickenburg HS)
- Sammy Legleu (Men’s Basketball), freshman (Nogales HS)
- Adalberto “Max” Leon (Baseball), freshman (Sahuarita HS)
- Brianna Lewis (Women’s Soccer), sophomore (Tucson Magnet HS)
- Kevin Tchoffo (Men’s Soccer), freshman (Laval Bilingual, Cameroon)
Jim Monaco (Athletic Director) – “I am incredibly proud of these young student-athletes. They’re a model for not only athletics but for Pima Community College in general."
