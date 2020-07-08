Pima adds Sahuarita runner Lopez to 2020 recruiting class

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College women’s cross country and track & field teams gained strength for both programs as they signed Marissa Lopez from Sahuarita High School.

In track & field, Lopez earned a personal-record in the 200 meter race with a time of 30.15 seconds this season before it was cut short. She also has PRs in the 400 meters at 1 minute, 02.23 seconds and the 800 meters with a time of 2:24.35. Both personal-bests were set in 2019.

Lopez earned two PRs in cross country as she finished the 5,000 meter race with a time of 19:58.0. Her best in the 3.2 mile race is set at 22:51.7.

Coach’s Quote: “Marissa will be a great addition to our cross country team and provide the added push that our 800 meter and mid-distance teams will need,” Pima track & field interim head coach Chad Harrison said. “She is a highly talented runner that is going to be a great addition to our track & field family.”

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Leah Blevins (Distance/Cross Country) – Cienega HS

Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Marissa Lopez (Distance/Cross Country/Sprinter) – Sahuarita HS

Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS

Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS

Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS

Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS

Haylee McLeod (Sprinter) – Campo Verde HS

Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington

Men

Shaun Buttigieg-Brown (Sprinter/Jumper) – Mountain View

Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS

Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Preston Becker (Thrower) – Youngker HS (Glendale CC)

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS

Mareon Keith (Sprinter) – North Canyon HS

Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Ceazer Chavez (Sprinter) – Deming HS (NM)

- 30 -