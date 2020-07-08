 Pima adds Sahuarita runner Lopez to 2020 recruiting class
Sponsored by

Real local reporting matters!
Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.
Donate today »

Sports

Pima adds Sahuarita runner Lopez to 2020 recruiting class

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s cross country and track & field teams gained strength for both programs as they signed Marissa Lopez from Sahuarita High School.

In track & field, Lopez earned a personal-record in the 200 meter race with a time of 30.15 seconds this season before it was cut short. She also has PRs in the 400 meters at 1 minute, 02.23 seconds and the 800 meters with a time of 2:24.35. Both personal-bests were set in 2019.

Lopez earned two PRs in cross country as she finished the 5,000 meter race with a time of 19:58.0. Her best in the 3.2 mile race is set at 22:51.7.

Coach’s Quote: “Marissa will be a great addition to our cross country team and provide the added push that our 800 meter and mid-distance teams will need,” Pima track & field interim head coach Chad Harrison said. “She is a highly talented runner that is going to be a great addition to our track & field family.”   

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Women

  • Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
  • Leah Blevins (Distance/Cross Country) – Cienega HS
  • Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS
  • Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Marissa Lopez (Distance/Cross Country/Sprinter) – Sahuarita HS
  • Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS
  • Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
  • Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS 
  • Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
  • Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
  • Haylee McLeod (Sprinter) – Campo Verde HS
  • Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS
  • Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
  • Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington

Men

  • Shaun Buttigieg-Brown (Sprinter/Jumper) – Mountain View
  • Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
  • Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
  • Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
  • Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Preston Becker (Thrower) – Youngker HS (Glendale CC)
  • Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
  • Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
  • Mareon Keith (Sprinter) – North Canyon HS
  • Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
  • Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
  • Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
  • Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
  • Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS
  • Ceazer Chavez (Sprinter) – Deming HS (NM)
- 30 -
have your say   

Comments

There are no comments on this report. Sorry, comments are closed.

Sorry, we missed your input...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photo courtesy of Marissa Lopez

Aztecs cross country and track & field teams signed Marissa Lopez, a distance runner and sprinter from Sahuarita High School. She has a personal-record this season in the 200 meter race at 30.15 seconds. She has PRs in the 400 meter (1:02.23), 800 meter (2:24.35), 5,000 meter (19:58.0) ans 3.2 mile (22:51.7) races.

Categories

breaking, sports, college

Read more about

aztecs, chad harrison, cross country, marissa lopez, pcc, track and field

More by Raymond Suarez