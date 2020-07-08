Pima adds Sahuarita runner Lopez to 2020 recruiting class

Posted Jul 8, 2020, 5:15 pm
The Pima Community College women’s cross country and track & field teams gained strength for both programs as they signed Marissa Lopez from Sahuarita High School.
In track & field, Lopez earned a personal-record in the 200 meter race with a time of 30.15 seconds this season before it was cut short. She also has PRs in the 400 meters at 1 minute, 02.23 seconds and the 800 meters with a time of 2:24.35. Both personal-bests were set in 2019.
Lopez earned two PRs in cross country as she finished the 5,000 meter race with a time of 19:58.0. Her best in the 3.2 mile race is set at 22:51.7.
Coach’s Quote: “Marissa will be a great addition to our cross country team and provide the added push that our 800 meter and mid-distance teams will need,” Pima track & field interim head coach Chad Harrison said. “She is a highly talented runner that is going to be a great addition to our track & field family.”
2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits
Women
- Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
- Leah Blevins (Distance/Cross Country) – Cienega HS
- Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS
- Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Marissa Lopez (Distance/Cross Country/Sprinter) – Sahuarita HS
- Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS
- Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
- Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS
- Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
- Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
- Haylee McLeod (Sprinter) – Campo Verde HS
- Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS
- Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
- Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington
Men
- Shaun Buttigieg-Brown (Sprinter/Jumper) – Mountain View
- Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
- Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
- Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
- Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Preston Becker (Thrower) – Youngker HS (Glendale CC)
- Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
- Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
- Mareon Keith (Sprinter) – North Canyon HS
- Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
- Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
- Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
- Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
- Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS
- Ceazer Chavez (Sprinter) – Deming HS (NM)
Comments
There are no comments on this report. Sorry, comments are closed.