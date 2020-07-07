Pima men's track & field adds depth at sprints & jumps with Mountain View's Buttigieg-Brown

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College track & field team added to its men’s roster as it signed Shaun Buttigieg-Brown from Marana Mountain View High School.

Buttigieg-Brown, a sprinter and jumper, set a personal-record in the 100 meters with a time of 11.11 seconds in 2018.

He also has PRs in the 200 meters and the long jump set in 2019. His PR in the 200 meters was set at 22.60 seconds and set his long jump-best with a leap of 21-feet, 8.75-inches.

Coach’s Quote: “Shaun will be a great addition to our team. He has already exemplified leadership qualities,” Pima track & field interim head coach Chad Harrison said. “He will join current local freshman Octavius Spencer as team captain along with Mikal Brown, Donovan Henderson, Lydia Butler, Nate Milton, Alejandro Corrales and Ayanna Valenzuela.”

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Shaun Buttigieg-Brown (Sprinter/Jumper) – Mountain View

Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS

Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Preston Becker (Thrower) – Youngker HS (Glendale CC)

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS

Mareon Keith (Sprinter) – North Canyon HS

Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Ceazer Chavez (Sprinter) – Deming HS (NM)

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Leah Blevins (Distance/Cross Country) – Cienega HS

Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS

Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS

Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS

Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS

Haylee McLeod (Sprinter) – Campo Verde HS

Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington

- 30 -