Pima men's track & field adds depth at sprints & jumps with Mountain View's Buttigieg-Brown

Posted Jul 7, 2020, 5:46 pm
The Pima Community College track & field team added to its men’s roster as it signed Shaun Buttigieg-Brown from Marana Mountain View High School.
Buttigieg-Brown, a sprinter and jumper, set a personal-record in the 100 meters with a time of 11.11 seconds in 2018.
He also has PRs in the 200 meters and the long jump set in 2019. His PR in the 200 meters was set at 22.60 seconds and set his long jump-best with a leap of 21-feet, 8.75-inches.
Coach’s Quote: “Shaun will be a great addition to our team. He has already exemplified leadership qualities,” Pima track & field interim head coach Chad Harrison said. “He will join current local freshman Octavius Spencer as team captain along with Mikal Brown, Donovan Henderson, Lydia Butler, Nate Milton, Alejandro Corrales and Ayanna Valenzuela.”
2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits
Men
- Shaun Buttigieg-Brown (Sprinter/Jumper) – Mountain View
- Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
- Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
- Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
- Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Preston Becker (Thrower) – Youngker HS (Glendale CC)
- Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
- Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
- Mareon Keith (Sprinter) – North Canyon HS
- Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
- Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
- Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
- Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
- Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS
- Ceazer Chavez (Sprinter) – Deming HS (NM)
Women
- Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
- Leah Blevins (Distance/Cross Country) – Cienega HS
- Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS
- Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS
- Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
- Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS
- Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
- Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
- Haylee McLeod (Sprinter) – Campo Verde HS
- Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS
- Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
- Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington
