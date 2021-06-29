Galas out as FC Tucson men’s coach

FC Tucson men’s head coach John Galas is “parting ways” with the team, club President Amanda Powers and Vice President John Pearlman said in an announcement on Tuesday.

“The FC Tucson organization would like to thank John Galas for his dedication and commitment to this club,” said Powers. “John persevered with us through a very challenging season last year as we all navigated the COVID-19 pandemic together, and his contributions to FC Tucson are greatly appreciated.”

The team’s results so far this season have given them only 9 points in their first 9 matches. The last win, one of only two so far, was against North Carolina on May 29. This puts the team in 11th place in the 210-team USL League 1.

Head coaching will be handled on an interim basis by Pearlman — who coached the team during their time in the Premier Development League (now USL League 2) in 2017. FC Tucson ended that season with 18 wins. Galas had been named the head coach of FC Tucson's men's team on Christmas Eve 2019.

Team players and staff were told of Galas’s departure Tuesday afternoon. Among those notified were assistant coaches Vito Higgins and Mark Biagi. Both assistants will be staying on for the foreseeable future, said Pearlman.

Pearlman’s first match will be this Saturday at Kino against Fort Lauderdale CF, a team that beat the Tucson side 5 - 1 last month.

One issue over the last few weeks for the local soccer team has been the number of injuries and suspensions that they have dealt with. Many of the unavailable players have been in the offense.

“Obviously, (defender) Noah Franke and (forward) Gio Calixtro are back in the line-up. They’ve served their suspensions,” said Pearlman. “From the injury standpoint, (midfielder) João Delgado was able to train fully today; he responded well.(forward) Franco Perez responded well and is getting back to full activity.”

He also noted that there are academy players who have been training with the team and that there is a “potential new signing” for an attacking position.

Saturday’s match against Fort Lauderdale will begin at 7 p.m. at Kino North stadium. The match will be followed by fireworks.

Before being named coach at the end of 2019, Galas had been brought in by previous coach Darren Sawatzky as an assistant. Galas’s ties to the Tucson soccer scene date back further than that.

He served as an assistant coach for the University of Arizona women’s team from 2007 to 2011, including a short time in a “co-head coach” arrangement with Lisa Oyen. He moved on to the Real Salt Lake’s Casa Grande Academy, maintaining ties to Southern Arizona.

His time since leaving RSL included work with both the Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers, as well as serving as the first head coach of PDL (now USL-2) side Lane United.

