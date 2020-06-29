 Pima soccer's Gomez signs to Multnomah University
Sports

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College women’s soccer player Mercedes Gomez (Tucson Magnet HS) has decided on where she wants to continue her academic and athletic careers.

Gomez, a midfielder, signed her letter of intent to Multnomah University, an NAIA school in Portland, Oregon. The Lions play in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.

Gomez played in 24 career games for the Aztecs; making one start. She scored a goal and had an assist this season as she helped the Aztecs make back-to-back NJCAA Region I, Division I playoff appearances during her time with the program.

Player’s Quote: “I chose Multnomah University to further my education because of the coaches and to keep playing even if it is 1,000 miles away from home,” Gomez said. “I want to thank Coach Kendra (Veliz) and all the girls that I had the privilege to play with that made my experience at Pima unforgettable.”

- 30 -
Signing photo courtesy of Mercedes Gomez. Action photo by Ben Carbajal

