Not a Bohring match: FC Tucson downs Atomic City 2 - 1

Atomic City FC may sound like a locale for Marvel Comics’ Squadron Supreme, but it is also the name of the Las Vegas-based team that FC Tucson’s women’s side faced on Friday night at Kino North Stadium. When the fallout cleared, FC Tucson edged out the visitors 2 - 1.

To anyone that has been watching FC Tucson this year, the team’s scorer comes at no surprise. Both goals came from Luz Duarte, the nucleus of the club.

The first came in the opening minutes of the match. Midfielder Kourtney Kutcher received the ball from out wide and immediately sent the ball to Duarte. Duarte only needed one touch to get a shot between the Atomic City keeper and one of her defenders. She didn’t wait for the ball to hit the net before running out to celebrate with her teammates.

Her second came off of a corner kick in minute 54. It was the sort of play your high school coach always hoped you’d set up. Salpointe Alum and current Brandeis Judge Sydney Lenhart at the near post, and Duarte at the far post. The kick sailed over Lenhart and several hapless Atomic City defenders to end its path with a seemingly easy flick of the head by Duarte.

Just past the hour mark, Atomic City pulled one back. Quincy Bonds, a Las Vegas native and forward with the University of Arizona, scored to give the visitors a bit of hope.

The remainder of the game saw a lot of chances and half-chances for the visiting side, but they ended with another loss against FC Tucson, the only team that has beaten them this season.

The match gives first place FC Tucson a bit more distance between them and second place Atomic City on the WPSL Desert Conference table, with 13 points and Atomic City’s 9. FC Tucson has one game in hand over their rivals from Las Vegas, which puts them in a good position to secure a playoff spot. Las Vegas plays SC Del Sol in Casa Grande on Saturday, and FC Tucson next plays against that same team in their last home game on Friday.

'I think I know someone…'

The much-maligned movie about the 1950 U.S. World Cup squad, The Game of Their Lives, has a scene that’s common in films about scrappy underdog teams. In it, the team realizes they need a striker. Someone mentions that he knows this guy that’s a dishwasher. A couple of players show up at a restaurant and recruit Joe Gaetjens, the man that would eventually score the winning goal against England.

The scene is not quite what happened. Gaetjens was already known as a great player, having played professionally in both Haiti and in what passed for the pro soccer scene in the United States at the time. He was a known quantity to the American soccer establishment, not a random guy someone knew. He also didn’t look much like the actor that played him, Jimmy Jean Louis, but that’s a story for another article.

It’s a sports movie trope, and one that FC Tucson had a little taste of going into Friday’s match.

The first two games of the season, the team had an experienced back line consisting of former NAU player Savannah Berry, former UA players Priscilla Pimienta and Laura Pimienta and Micaela Hornstein. Neither Hornstein nor Berry have been available for more recent games.

Hornstein, who played left back, proved to be a particular problem to replace. Finding a left back is always a particular problem for coaches. Midfielder Paloma Terán has been put in the position, but her absence in the midfield meant other adjustments for the team.

Enter goalkeeper Hope Hisey.

“I was talking to Hope, and she said, ‘I have a teammate that might want to play’,” said coach Kelly Pierce. “I said ‘What position?’ she said ‘left back’ and I said ‘Yes please get her!’”

That teammate is Sabrina Enciso, who just like Hisey played all 15 of the University of Arizona’s matches last year. Not an unknown quantity for Pierce, but she didn’t realize she was spending time in Tucson over the summer.

“She’s a stud,” said Pierce. “Having her in the game is huge...she’s feisty and aggressive.”

Enciso had her first practice with the team late this week.

“Hope texted me and said ‘I see you’re in town, so do you want to play?’” said Encsio. “Sure,why not. I’ll play a game.”

“If I would have known, I would have come way sooner,” she added.

“They are all really experienced and good soccer players,” Enciso said of her new partners on the back line. “It comes naturally when you know the game...we all had good communication and no hiccups.”

Hisey was the only defensive player Enciso had played with before, but she knew Laura Pimienta by reputation.

“The first thing (Hisey) said to me was ‘Laura’s a baller,’” she said. “I’ve heard so much about her. When I was coming in (to Arizona), she was graduating. (Former Arizona keeper) Lainey (Burdett) would always tell me ‘man, she’s so good. It was really great to play with her.”

Enciso confirmed that she plans on playing out the last three matches of the season.

- 30 -