Pima's Sam Lossou & Seungeon Kim named NJCAA All-Americans

Pima Community College men’s soccer sophomores Sam Lossou (Rincon HS) and Seungeon Kim earned honors from the NJCAA on Thursday.

Lossou, a defender and Kim, a midfielder, were each named first team NJCAA Division II All-Americans.

Lossou was named United Soccer Coaches Junior College First Team All-American last week. He earned first team All-ACCAC and first team NJCAA Region I, Division II.

He played and started in all 14 games this season and helped the Aztecs secure seven shutout victories; which included two at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.

Kim was also named United Soccer Coaches Junior College First Team All-American. He was also selected ACCAC Player of the Year, first team All-ACCAC and first team NJCAA Region I, Division II.

He also played and started in all 14 games this season He scored 15 goals which led the ACCAC and ranked fifth nationally. He also had five assists and 35 points. Kim scored a goal in each of the three games played at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.

Coach’s Quote: “It’s great they were acknowledged for a fantastic year, Sam and Seungeon were byproducts of the team and those were the two guys who led us,” Pima men’s soccer coach David Cosgrove said. “Sam was important on the defensive side and Seungeon was important on offensive side.

“Sam has really grown. He’s a fantastic athlete and his understanding of the game has caught up to his athleticism. I have respect for the work he’s put in.

“Seungeon rehabilitated a shoulder injury. I’m excited for what he did this year. It’s the tip of the iceberg for him and he’ll only improve with more experience and more games.”

Cosgrove said that 10 of the 11 starters from the 2020-21 team are expected to return including Lossou and Kim but that things can change.

Coach’s Quote: “We have heavy expectations for the fall and there will be pressure to replicate what they did in the spring,” Cosgrove said. “There’s a target on our back in ACCAC conference play. It’s a new year and we have to prove ourselves all over again.”

The Aztecs went 12-2 this season as they finished third at the NJCAA Division II Tournament and captured the ACCAC Conference, NJCAA Region I, Division II and West District Championships.

The Aztecs men’s soccer program has produced 14 All-Americans in the last 14 years. Some of their previous NJCAA All-Americans include: Ricky Gordillo (2019), Hugo Kametani (National Player of the Year) (2018), Kaskile Zawadi (2018), AJ Valenzuela (2017), Hector Banegas (2016), Jason Romero (2015), Arturo Vega (2014), Alexis Medina (2013), Eric Glad (2011), Minh Vu (2010, 2009) and Fernando Gauna (2007).

- 30 -