Tanque Verde HS all-star Gerhart commits to play for Pima women's soccer

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team continues to stack its backline as it received a commitment from another Southern Arizona standout.
Briannah Gerhart, a midfielder from Tanque Verde High School, committed to play for the Aztecs for the 2020 season.
Gerhart was named a 3A Girls Soccer All-Star by Allsportstucson.com as she started all 15 games and finished with nine goals and 15 assists on the season playing in the midfield for the Hawks.
Pima women’s soccer coach Kendra Veliz sees Gerhart’s role as more of a defensive presence.
Coach’s Quote: “Briannah is another defensive player we are bringing in to help fill our back line,” Veliz said. “She played central defender for a local competitive club that won the U18 State Cup in 2019. She brings defensive experience, aggressiveness and a size to a crucial position.”
Gerhart played varsity in all four years for the Hawks.
2020 Aztecs Women’s Soccer Recruiting Class
- Angelina Amparano, GK – Salpointe Catholic HS
- Riley Bonner, D/MID – Cienega HS
- Kortney Cahill, D – Cienega HS
- Briannah Gerhart, D – Tanque Verde HS
- Emily Valenzuela, D – Salpointe Catholic HS
- Nayeli Vidal, MID – Sahuaro HS
- Dulcenella Yebra, MID – Tucson Magnet HS
