FC Tucson women notch draw in East Valley contest

GILBERT, Ariz. — FC Tucson’s Women’s side had their second meeting with FC Arizona this season at Campo Verde High School on Saturday night. Despite a flurry of chances and shots, they ended the match in a 2 - 2 draw.

FC Tucson had much of the ball in the opening phase of the match, with their first solid chance earning them a corner kick in the 8th minute. The kick didn’t result in a goal right away, but the team kept the ball active in the box. Salpointe Lancer Trinity Morales scored off of a close range header.

It took a while for FC Arizona to mount any sort of serious threat on the FC Tucson goal, but in minute 14, a run from midfield and shot got the ball past FC Tucson goalkeeper Hope Hisey. It was only the second time the home side got the ball into the final third in the match.

It took until the hour mark for FC Tucson to equalize. Bella Santavicca, in her first appearance for the team, made a run from midfield that seemed to surprise the FC Arizona defense. She slotted it past the goalkeeper to return the lead to FC Tucson.

FC Arizona responded again to tie it up. FC Tucson had a hard time finding the third goal. It wasn’t for want of shots (the team ended the match up 16-6 in that department), but found it hard to get past Kayla King, who also plays for Grand Canyon University.

With better finishing, it could have been a win. Still, the players thought it was a good match.

“There are a lot of positives to take from this game,” said midfielder Erin Craig. “I think overall, we were the better team... one big positive was seeing some of those younger players score goals for us. That was big.”

Coach Kelly Pierce also noted the experience gained by the younger players.

“They will gain confidence from it,” said Pierce. “I told Trinity you are a senior in high school and you battled post college players.”

Neither Pierce nor Craig was willing to blame either the weather (it was over 100 degrees for much of the match despite the 7 p.m. kickoff) or the artificial turf for the team not getting a win for the first time this season. A draw still means that they go into the week with 10 points and first place in the Desert Conference. Still, not what the team would like when a win was so close.

“We don’t like to tie,” said Craig. “We are definitely motivated to not let that happen again.”

