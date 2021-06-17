 Pima men's soccer's Sam Lossou & Seungeon Kim named United Soccer Coaches All-Americans
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College men’s soccer sophomores Sam Lossou (Rincon HS) and Seungeon Kim received recognition for their efforts from the United Soccer Coaches on Thursday.

Lossou, a defender and Kim, a midfielder, were named 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches Junior College All-Americans.

Lossou played and started in all 14 games this season and helped the Aztecs secure seven shutout victories; which included two at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament. Lossou will play at the University of Alabama at Birmingham starting in the fall.

Kim also played and started in all 14 games this season He scored 15 goals which led the ACCAC and ranked fifth nationally. He also had five assists and 35 points. Kim scored a goal in each of the three games played at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.

Kim was also named ACCAC Player of the Year as he and Lossou were both selected first team All-ACCAC and All-Region I, Division II.

The Aztecs went 12-2 this season as they finished third at the NJCAA Division II Tournament and captured the ACCAC Conference, NJCAA Region I, Division II and West District Championships.

Photos by Tony Schock-GS Memorymaker Photography

Pima men's soccer sophomores Sam Lossou (Rincon HS) and Seungeon Kim were named United Soccer Coaches Junior College All-Americans as they helped lead the Aztecs to a 12-2 overall record and a third place finish at the NJCAA Division II Tournament.

