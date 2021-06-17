FC Tucson women's side readies for a matchup in Gilbert | FC Tucson

FC Tucson’s women’s side delivered a 5 - 1 drubbing to Atomic City FC in Las Vegas on Sunday and are looking forward to a trip to GIlbert for a rematch against FC Arizona.

The game in Las Vegas included a back line that consisted of the regular full backs Laura and Priscilla Pimienta, plus newly minted defenders Kate Connelly and Paloma Terán. Terán, usually an attacking player, was a late decision by coach Kelly Pierce to be put in at left back.

“She definitely stepped up and played really solid. The whole back line was good.” she said of a defensive arrangement that included Haley Harris as a defensive midfielder. “Everybody stepped up.”

That defense allowed a bit more time on the ball for the offense, which put Jaden Bailey on the scoring sheet for the first time this season with two goals. Erin Craig had the team’s other brace with scoring ace Luz Duarte scoring her fourth goal of the season.

The team will bring it’s undefeated, top of the table record to Gilbert this weekend with another matchup against FC Arizona. The team’s first match against FC Arizona ended in a 2 - 0 win at Kino. It was a solid win, but a high press by the visiting team created some opportunities.

In any case, Pierce notes that it’s hard to use FC Tucson’s win as a predictor in this league, even though that game was only a little more than a week ago.

“It’s hard to beat the same team twice,” she said. “Even though it's only a couple of different players here and there, it’s definitely a challenge.”

“Watching our girls build this chemistry and they way they are pinging it around and battling,” she said. “It’s moving in the right direction and I’m hopeful...I’m prepared for anything.”

The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Campo Verde High School in Gilbert. The game can be seen on elevensports.com

- 30 -