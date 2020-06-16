 2-time Pima All-ACCAC Conference blocker Deeter signs to Fort Lewis College
Sponsored by

Real local reporting matters!
Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.
Donate today »

Sports

2-time Pima All-ACCAC Conference blocker Deeter signs to Fort Lewis College

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College volleyball player Kendall Deeter (Mountain View HS) signed her national letter of intent to play at a four-year institution.

Deeter, a middle blocker, will continue her education and collegiate volleyball career at Fort Lewis College, an NCAA Division II school in Durango, Colo. The Skyhawks play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

“I chose to play at Fort Lewis because I can stay close to home. The coaching staff and my new team have been so helpful and kind,” Deeter said. “I’m so excited to get back on the court and start this new chapter.”

Deeter was a two-time All-ACCAC Honorable Mention recipient and.helped the Aztecs earn back-to-back runner-up plaques at the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournaments. 

She finished her sophomore season with 184 kills (2.27 per set), 70 blocks, 63 digs and 21 aces in 25 matches and 81 sets played. As a freshman, she played in 20 matches and 64 sets totaling 127 kills, 53 blocks, 29 digs and 13 aces.

“My experience at Pima was amazing. I made memories I will never forget,” Deeter said.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Stephanie Van Latum/PCC

Middle Blocker Kendall Deeter (Mountain View HS) signed her letter of intent to play at Fort Lewis College, an NCAA Division II school in Durango, CO. She was named All-ACCAC Honorable Mention in both seasons for the Aztecs and helped lead them to back-to-back runner-up finishes at the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament.

Categories

sports, college

Read more about

aztecs, fort lewis college, kendall deeter, pcc, volleyball

More by Raymond Suarez