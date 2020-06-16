2-time Pima All-ACCAC Conference blocker Deeter signs to Fort Lewis College

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Pima Community College volleyball player Kendall Deeter (Mountain View HS) signed her national letter of intent to play at a four-year institution.

Deeter, a middle blocker, will continue her education and collegiate volleyball career at Fort Lewis College, an NCAA Division II school in Durango, Colo. The Skyhawks play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

“I chose to play at Fort Lewis because I can stay close to home. The coaching staff and my new team have been so helpful and kind,” Deeter said. “I’m so excited to get back on the court and start this new chapter.”

Deeter was a two-time All-ACCAC Honorable Mention recipient and.helped the Aztecs earn back-to-back runner-up plaques at the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournaments.

She finished her sophomore season with 184 kills (2.27 per set), 70 blocks, 63 digs and 21 aces in 25 matches and 81 sets played. As a freshman, she played in 20 matches and 64 sets totaling 127 kills, 53 blocks, 29 digs and 13 aces.

“My experience at Pima was amazing. I made memories I will never forget,” Deeter said.

