Tucson High standout midfielder Yebra joins Pima women's soccer

Posted Jun 15, 2020, 1:28 pm
The Pima Community College women’s soccer team will have more depth at the midfield position as it brought in Dulcenella Yebra from Tucson Magnet High School.
Yebra was named first team 5A-6A All-Star by AllSportsTucson.com.
She played and started in all 17 games this season with 22 assists and five goals scored. She helped the Badgers finish 11-5-1 overall and 5-0 in Section play.
Coach’s Quote: “Dulcenella comes from a strong family background in soccer; therefore she plays intelligently and simply,” Pima women’s soccer coach Kendra Veliz said. “She will have a positive impact on possession in our midfield.”
2020 Aztecs Women’s Soccer Recruiting Class
- Angelina Amparano, GK – Salpointe Catholic HS
- Riley Bonner, D/MID – Cienega HS
- Kortney Cahill, D – Cienega HS
- Emily Valenzuela, D – Salpointe Catholic HS
- Nayeli Vidal, MID – Sahuaro HS
- Dulcenella Yebra, MID – Tucson Magnet HS
Comment on this story
There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?