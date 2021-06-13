FC Tucson men’s side drops 'crazy' home match to Red Wolves

Going into Saturday night’s match at Kino North Stadium, FC Tucson bragged of being undefeated at home. That ended when a 89th minute goal from Chattanooga’s Juan Galindrez hit the back of the net.

“It was a crazy game,” said FC Tucson goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley. “The fans for sure got the price of admission.”

The match which featured 31 fouls and 10 yellow cards, and a second-half comeback excited local fans, but a goal in the dying minutes handed the victory to the visitors.

The home soccer side maintained good possession of the ball (54%, according to league stats), but a series of mistakes let the Red Wolves into the match.

“Another shit give-away and a goal,” said a very frank coach John Galas after the match. “We shoot ourselves in the foot and put ourselves down one - nil. It changes the psyche of the team a bit.”

That give-away came in the midfield at minute 28. Tucson’s Wallis Lapsley was able to save an initial shot from Jimmie Villalobos after he charged up the field, but he wasn’t able to make a second save when the ball ended up at the feet of Ricky Ruiz. It was the forward’s second goal of the season.

The second goal for the visitors came when the team, no doubt buoyed by their lead, swarmed FC Tucson’s box. An initial shot, from winger Daniel Navarro, was saved by Lapsley. Lapsley came through again a moment later when Jonathan Ricketts had a shot. Ricketts got another chance when the ball was served to his forehead seconds later from out wide. His shot made it past Lapsley, who seemed to be screened by the crowd in front of him.

FC Tucson ended the first half outshot 13 - 3, but they had one spectacular chance in the 36th minute with a shot from Giovanni Calixtro from 25 yards out. It rattled the crossbar, but gave the home fans some hope.

Galas brought on midfielder Charlie Dennis early in the second half. He said after the match this was done for “offensive threat.” The change had achieved its purpose just past the hour mark. A short run from Dennis put him at the top of the penalty area and his shot found home.

That goal gave FC Tucson a bit of confidence. The team earned a free kick inches from the goal line in minute 85. Daniel Bedoya saw Dennis, again at the spot where he scored the first goal, and sent it to him. A quick flick sent the ball into the back of the net again.

The match was tied up, but the Red Wolves have developed a reputation as a team which wins on late goals. Sure enough, a 88th minute strike from Juan Galindrez gave Chattanooga the win.

The match was a rough one, with 31 fouls called by the time the final whistle blew. It could have been more, numerous offensive opportunities ended with a player on the ground and not even a play on signal by the referee. Both coaches were visibly frustrated, with Galas earning a yellow himself in the 81st minute for arguing with the linesman and fourth official after a no-call that put Dennis on the ground for several moments and another uncalled incident that ended with Deri Corfe down in the box.

“I got a yellow because the refereeing was atrocious tonight,” said Galas. “I’ve kept quiet all season...they were against us tonight.”

Both teams ended the match even on yellow cards with five each.

Even with the result, Galas was happy with what Dennis brought to the field. It was Dennis’s first time on the field since May 8th.

“We knew Charlie was going to give us something,” he said. “He’s a bit of a pit bull.”

Dennis said that his job was to “get the team back in the game.”

“As soon as we found one goal, we turned it around,” he said. “The team showed their strength and that we can come back in games. Now we need to start on the front foot and as soon as we do that, we can start getting more wins.”

FC Tucson next travels to Arlington, Texas, to play against North Texas SC on Saturday

