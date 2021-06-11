'Thin' FC Tucson men's side to take on Red Wolves at Kino | FC Tucson

FC Tucson is scheduled to face off with Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday night at Kino North Stadium. The two soccer teams should be an even match, but injuries and suspensions mean adjustments for the home side. They ended even on points last year. In this year’s young season, Tucson and the Red Wolves are only separated by one spot on the table.

The math says it will be a close match, but according to coach John Galas, fans should get used to more close contests as the season progresses.

“There’s not a massive gap in talent from top to bottom,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of contrast in styles of play...but most of the games have been one-goal games either way. It’s going to be a tight league for the rest of the year.”

“This game with Chattanooga is going to be a one-goal game,” he added. “They are sort of this organized chaos. They play good football at times, then they are pragmatic at other times...it’s not the prettiest, but they are very efficient. They don’t shoot a ton, but when they do they get it on frame.”

That efficiency is demonstrated by the performance of forwards Ricky Ruiz and Juan Galindrez. In the Red Wolves last win, each one only recorded one shot. Both were goals.

FC Tucson’s squad will be, Galas admits, “thin.” A late red card to left back Maximiliano Schenfeld last Saturday will keep him off the field and Manuel Ferriol will be serving the second game of a suspension. Midfielder João Delgado has an ongoing hamstring issue that will keep him out of the match.

Shak Adams could be slotted in up top, as he was when Delgado had to leave the match against Toronto FC II last week. However, an undisclosed health issue could make Adams unavailable. The other option is for Giovanni Calixtro to move up top and Franco Perez be brought in to play midfield.

In a bit of good news, Charlie Dennis will be available for the team after an absence.

“We are not going to be as deep, but we’ll still have some quality coming off the bench,” he said. “We might not make as many changes.”

Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Kino North Stadium. The team is promoting the match as Pride Night.

On a mission

One player for Chattanooga has caused a bit of havok at Kino Stadium before. Blake Frischknecht appeared for BYU when both the Cougars and FC Tucson were in the PDL. The red-headed striker was a constant presence in the league’s leading scorer’s table in 2014. He took a few years off to do Latter Day Saints mission work in Argentina. He came back to the Cougars in 2017, and ruined that season’s home start for FC Tucson with a brace in a 3 - 0 win for BYU.

- 30 -