2 more goals for 3 points: FC Tucson women shutout FC Arizona | FC Tucson

FC Tucson vanquished their opponents from the Valley of the Yakes 2 - 0 in a contest at Kino North Stadium on Wednesday night. It was FC Tucson’s third win against FC Arizona since the Gilbert-based soccer team joined the league in 2019.

A tightly guarded Erin Craig had to take a few steps to get control of a pass from midfield in the 17th minute, but managed a shot that got past the FC Arizona goalkeeper.

Both of the team’s previous goals had been scored by Luz Duarte and the visitors knew that marking her out of the match was important. However, it only took a few moments after the break for Duarte to notch her third. She took a quick shot to the back of the net from inside the box with two defenders pasted to her.

The experienced back line from the last match of Savannah Berry, Laura Pimienta, Priscilla Pimienta and Micaela Hornstein appeared again and, bolstered by University of Arizona keeper Hope Hisey, kept FC Arizona off the board. It was the first time FC Arizona had been shut out this season.

After the match, coach Kelly Pierce was happy that the team worked a few more players into the offense and finishing chances.

“It’s good. We know we can get in behind. It’s just that final piece,” she said. “We had more opportunities tonight... it’s coming slow.”

The team also survived Brianna Barriero going out in the first half with a hamstring injury. Pierce admitted that the team’s longtime field marshal going out “caused havoc,” but they were able to adjust with former Salpointe player Kay Connelly taking up the center midfield role.

The win puts FC Tucson on top of the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s Desert Conference. They take their first road trip to Las Vegas to face Atomic City FC, arguably the toughest opponent on their schedule, on Sunday.

