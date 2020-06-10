Pima men's golf signs Pusch Ridge Christian standout Orr

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College men’s golf team added another Southern Arizona player to its 2020-21 squad.

Daniel Orr (Pusch Ridge Christian HS) signed to play for the Aztecs.

Orr was named a Southern Arizona Spring Golf All-Star by AllSportsTucson.com. He was selected to the first team in 2019 and second team in 2018. Orr’s average per round is 3-over par.

Coach’s Quote: “Daniel is a great addition to our team for this upcoming season. He is very skillful and ready to compete,” Pima men’s and women’s golf coach Marcus Smith said. “He has a great attitude and work ethic that will carry this team far.”

2020 Pima Aztecs Men’s Golf Recruiting Class

Daniel Orr (Pusch Ridge Christian HS)

Andrew Rivas (Canyon del Oro HS)

- 30 -