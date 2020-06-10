 Pima men's golf signs Pusch Ridge Christian standout Orr
Sports

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s golf team added another Southern Arizona player to its 2020-21 squad.

Daniel Orr (Pusch Ridge Christian HS) signed to play for the Aztecs.

Orr was named a Southern Arizona Spring Golf All-Star by AllSportsTucson.com. He was selected to the first team in 2019 and second team in 2018. Orr’s average per round is 3-over par.

Coach’s Quote: “Daniel is a great addition to our team for this upcoming season. He is very skillful and ready to compete,” Pima men’s and women’s golf coach Marcus Smith said. “He has a great attitude and work ethic that will carry this team far.”

2020 Pima Aztecs Men’s Golf Recruiting Class

  • Daniel Orr (Pusch Ridge Christian HS)
  • Andrew Rivas (Canyon del Oro HS)
Click image to enlarge

Photo courtesy of Daniel Orr

Pusch Ridge Christian High School golfer Daniel Orr signed his letter of intent to play for the Aztecs men's golf program. He averages a 3-over par per round. He was named a Southern Arizona Spring Golf All-Star in 2018 and 2019.

