FC Tucson women look for another home win, Pima men lose in nat'l soccer semifinals | Soccer notes

After defeating Patrick Henry College 3-0 on Monday, the Aztecs reached the semifinals of the NJCAA Division II national tournament. The team made it through the initial matches without a goal being scored against them, but the number-one seeded Aztecs were ousted by Iowa's Southeastern Community College on Wednesday.

"Most important for us is that we have been solid defensively," said coach Dave Cosgrove before the match. "Obviously we'll be much more challenged in that area."

The Southeastern team is nearly all international players; the only two Americans are from the US Virgin Islands (international, according to FIFA rules). It makes for a different kind of team than the Aztecs are used to playing.

"It brings a style, a different type of professionalism. These international kids grew up around the game," he said. "They are a little bit more in tune with the gamesmanship and the habits you see at the higher ranks, that style of play, being physical if necessary."

FC Tucson women's side continues home schedule

FC Tucson won their 2021 debut last Friday and hope to stretch that into a winning streak on Wednesday night (7 p.m., Kino North Stadium) with a match against in-state rivals FC Arizona.

FC Arizona plays its home matches at Gilbert's Campo Verde High School. Their lineup features several players that play collegiate soccer with Grand Canyon University and Arizona Christian University. They opened their season in May with a 4-0 win over El Paso Surf, but lost their subsequent match against Atomic City FC 2-1.

It's FC Arizona's second season in the league. They lost both their matches against FC Tucson in 2019.

Filling the Gaps

Going into Saturday's match, the FC Tucson men's team was already down four players due to suspensions and injuries. Left back Maximiliano Schenfeld was ejected late in the match against Toronto FC II, meaning that the team will have another player suspended. Some adjustments will need to be made before the upcoming match with Chattanooga.

"We'll be training the guys this week to fill in for Maxi," he said on Saturday. "We will probably leave (Jordan) Pena centrally because he's doing a good job but we have the option to play him at left back or put someone else there."

"We're getting Franco (Perez) back and we'll see what the training table looks like," he said. "Kevin Rodriguez could feature. Charlie Dennis should be back. We'll get a few bodies back."

United Soccer Leagues COVID testing

Stadia have reopened in the US's second and third divisions, USL Championship and USL League One (the league FC Tucson men's side plays in). Even so, the league continues to regularly test players and staff for COVID-19. The good news is that the latest report, released Tuesday, shows no players with a positive test.

Between May 31 and June 6, the leagues tested 1692 players and staff. Had there been any positive tests, USL's protocol calls for a second test to find if there has been a false positive, isolation of the individual that tested positive, 24 closure and cleaning of any indoor areas that the individual has been in and contact tracing.

Last November's USL Championship final between Phoenix Rising and Tampa Bay Rowdies was cancelled in part because of Rowdies players testing positive.

