Pima men's soccer upset by Southeastern CC in national semifinals

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team’s 2020-21 season came to a close on Wednesday in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament semifinals.

The No. 1-seeded Aztecs were upset by No. 5 seed Southeastern Community College (Iowa) 3-1 at the Stryker Complex in Wichita, Kansas.

Down 1-0, the Aztecs held offensive possession for much of the second half but could not convert on goal opportunities. The Blackhawks (16-2-1) scored two goals late in the game when Bart Muns scored on a header in the 83rd minute and Yohan Bernard hit a shot in the 84th.

The Aztecs got on the scoreboard when sophomore Seungeon Kim was fouled in the box. He scored on a penalty kick with 2:11 left in the game. It was Kim’s 15th goal of the season.

Coach’s Quote: “We just didn’t play well enough and for whatever reason things didn’t go our way,” Pima men’s soccer coach David Cosgrove said. “Southeastern did a good job defensively and in organization. They were very well coached and made all the big plays; and that’s usually us.”

The Aztecs fell behind in the first half when Southeastern’s Jair Arita scored on a penalty kick in the 10th minute.

The Aztecs picked up the offensive intensity as the first half progressed but the score remained 1-0 at the break.

Coach’s Quote: “The (penalty kick) goal we gave up was very uncharacteristic of us. There was a lack of communication and it cost us, but we felt we could come back,” Cosgrove said. “Southeastern was going to sit back and defend and that was good strategy for them. We knew our opportunities would come and we could get that breakthrough goal so we kept pushing. Southeastern had one of those days and it worked out.”

The Aztecs outshot the Blackhawks 17-7 for the game. Pima finished with six shots on goal while Southeastern had three (all were goals). The Aztecs also had six corner kicks in the second half.

Sophomore Juan Suarez (Desert View HS) finished with no saves.

The Aztecs finished the season with a 12-2 overall record capturing the ACCAC Conference Championship as well as the NJCAA Region I, Division II and West District Titles This was their fourth straight appearance at the NJCAA National Tournament and their fourth appearance in the national semifinal game in six years.

The Aztecs will have a short off-season as they return in early August for the 2021 season.

