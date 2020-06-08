 Cienega HS defender Cahill signs to play Pima women's soccer
Sports

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team added potential on both sides of the field for the 2020 season.

Kortney Cahill, a defender, from Cienega High School, signed with the Aztecs. She helped the Bobcats earn a sport in the 5A state playoffs and finish with a 17-4-2 overall record as a senior.

Cahill played in all 23 games this season; making 22 starts in the backfield. She had 13 assists and one goal scored. She was named first team All-Region and was a three-year player on varsity.

Coach’s Quote: “Our main recruiting goal this year was to bring in quality defenders that could have an immediate impact to our back line. Kortney had a great high school season at Cienega with 13 assists coming off the back line,” Pima women’s soccer coach Kendra Veliz said. “Not only will she bring depth to our defensive line, she will also add to our offensive scoring opportunities. I’m excited to see what she can do at the college level.”

Cahill will join fellow Bobcats teammate Riley Bonner on the 2020 Aztecs women’s soccer team.

2020 Aztecs Women’s Soccer Recruiting Class

  • Angelina Amparano, GK – Salpointe Catholic HS
  • Riley Bonner, D/MID – Cienega HS
  • Kortney Cahill, D – Cienega HS
  • Emily Valenzuela, D – Salpointe Catholic HS
  • Nayeli Vidal, MID – Sahuaro HS
- 30 -
Photo courtesy of Kortney Cahill

Photo courtesy of Kortney Cahill

