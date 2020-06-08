 Pima men's soccer signs goalkeeper Micah Gün
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team signed goalkeeper Micah Gün to join the 2020 squad.

Gün, a 6’2 goalkeeper, was born in Houston and attended International Gateway Academy in Istanbul, Turkey.

He played for the Selimiyespor club soccer team from 2015-2018 where he helped them become back-to-back League Champions, Istanbul Championship Winners and qualifiers for the Turkish Championship in 2015-16 and 2016-17. They repeated as League Champions in 2017-18 and were Istanbul Championship Runner-Up. He played for the Fenerbahce club team when they won the Yalova Cup in 2013-14.

Pima men’s soccer coach David Cosgrove informed him that he had big shoes to fill with the departure of Nils Roth, who was a United Soccer Coaches All-American and NJCAA Division I National Champion.

Coach’s Quote: “Micah brings a great amount of experience. I told him he’s coming in to compete for a spot and there’s lot of pressure and expectations,” Cosgrove said. “He thought it was a terrific situation and loved the challenge. I liked his maturity and confidence and he is a good shot stopper. 

“Nils was comfortable with dictating everything in games and practices. It is terrific to have a leader in that position. Micah has maturity and exposure to high level soccer.” 

2020 Aztecs Men’s Soccer Signing Class

  • Diego Arvizu, MF – Rincon/University HS
  • Chris Guzman-Rivera, F/MF – Sahuarita HS
  • Zak Mohamed, LW –Rincon/University HS
  • Manuel Quiroz, MF/F – Sunnyside HS
  • Lorenzo Nicolia, W/F – Sunrise Mountain HS
  • Micah Gün, GK – International Gateway Academy (Istanbul, Turkey)
- 30 -
Photos courtesy of Micah Gün

The Aztecs men's soccer team signed Micah Gün, a goalkeeper who attended International Gateway Academy in Istanbul, Turkey. He helped the Selimiyespor club team win three straight League Championships, back-to-back Istanbul Championships and qualify for the Turkish Championships.

