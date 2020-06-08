Pima men's soccer signs goalkeeper Micah Gün

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team signed goalkeeper Micah Gün to join the 2020 squad.

Gün, a 6’2 goalkeeper, was born in Houston and attended International Gateway Academy in Istanbul, Turkey.

He played for the Selimiyespor club soccer team from 2015-2018 where he helped them become back-to-back League Champions, Istanbul Championship Winners and qualifiers for the Turkish Championship in 2015-16 and 2016-17. They repeated as League Champions in 2017-18 and were Istanbul Championship Runner-Up. He played for the Fenerbahce club team when they won the Yalova Cup in 2013-14.

Pima men’s soccer coach David Cosgrove informed him that he had big shoes to fill with the departure of Nils Roth, who was a United Soccer Coaches All-American and NJCAA Division I National Champion.

Coach’s Quote: “Micah brings a great amount of experience. I told him he’s coming in to compete for a spot and there’s lot of pressure and expectations,” Cosgrove said. “He thought it was a terrific situation and loved the challenge. I liked his maturity and confidence and he is a good shot stopper.

“Nils was comfortable with dictating everything in games and practices. It is terrific to have a leader in that position. Micah has maturity and exposure to high level soccer.”

2020 Aztecs Men’s Soccer Signing Class

Diego Arvizu, MF – Rincon/University HS

Chris Guzman-Rivera, F/MF – Sahuarita HS

Zak Mohamed, LW –Rincon/University HS

Manuel Quiroz, MF/F – Sunnyside HS

Lorenzo Nicolia, W/F – Sunrise Mountain HS

Micah Gün, GK – International Gateway Academy (Istanbul, Turkey)

- 30 -