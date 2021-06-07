Pima men's soccer blanks Patrick Henry CC to advance to NJCAA Tournament Final Four

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (12-1) earned its spot in the Final Four at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament after closing out Pool A play on Monday.

The No. 1-seeded Aztecs defeated No. 8 Patrick Henry Community College 3-0 to go undefeated in pool play.

The Aztecs advance to Wednesday’s national semifinal round though their opponent is TBD. This is the fourth time in six years that Pima will be a Final Four participant. The Aztecs outscored their opponents 5-0 in Pool A play.

Coach’s Quote: “That’s been the most important thing is we haven’t given up a goal and we’ve been solid defensively,” Pima men’s soccer coach David Cosgrove said. “In order for us to be successful, we’ve got to be good defensively. If we do that, we can stay in most games.”

The Aztecs got on the scoreboard early when sophomore Francisco Manzo (Salpointe Catholic HS) got fouled in the box. Sophomore Manuel Quiroz (Sunnyside HS) converted on the ensuing penalty kick to put the Aztecs ahead in the 2nd minute.

Pima went up 2-0 when sophomore Zak Mohamed (Rincon HS) scored in the 36th minute after his shot was set up in the box by Quiroz.

Sophomore Seungeon Kim scored one more insurance goal for the Aztecs in the 70th minute. Manzo had the assist.

The Aztecs defense smothered the Patriots’ opportunities. Patrick Henry (6-4-1) finished with three shots on goal for the game. Sophomore Juan Suarez (Desert View HS) finished with three saves. He made a save on a header after a corner kick and another off a free kick towards the end of the first half. Pima had 11 shots on goal.

Coach’s Quote: “We did what we needed to do today. This is a great accomplishment for the kids and for the school. Now we’ll get ready for the semifinals,” Cosgrove added. “It’s going to be a battle. We just need to create opportunities and score goals.”

The Aztecs will play in the early game on Wednesday. Game time is set for 10:00 a.m. (CDT); 8:00 a.m. (MST).

