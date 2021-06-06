Toronto's 'Young Reds' earn tie at Kino against FC Tucson

Even though Saturday night’s FC Tucson match was at their home ground at Kino North Stadium, there were times when the soccer team looked like a cautious away side playing for a draw. It worked: FC Tucson tied Toronto FC II, 1 - 1.

An early Tucson opportunity came in the fifth minute when Tucson’s Giovanni Calixtro got the ball near the top of the box. Nearly instantly, the Toronto defense was able to collapse on him and the chance to score disappeared. It was a scenario that would repeat itself several times over the night.

That work in the back meant it was the visitors that scored first. Themi Antonoglou scored in minute 16, his second against FC Tucson after a goal in a match on May 26. Fellow Toronto native Kobe Franklin had the assist.

Calixtro got his goal a short time later after los Tucsonenses earned a corner kick. Daniel Bedoya kicked the ball from the corner flag directly to the striker’s forehead. A quick pop sent it into the Toronto goal.

A header a moment later nearly earned a brace for the former Timbers player. Quick action from Toronto’s keeper, Adreas Vaikla, kept Tucson from pulling ahead.

A late-match yellow card for Maximiliano Schenfeld put FC Tucson at 10 players for the last moments of the game (he had already received a yellow in the first half for an ugly tackle). Still, the team played with more urgency in stoppage time. FC Tucson had several chances, the best of which was a shot by Bedoya that rang off the crossbar.

The draw puts Tucson in seventh place and only five points out of the top of the table. It also puts the team on a three-game undefeated streak. The team’s next match is against Chattanooga on Saturday at Kino North Stadium.

Closed down

After the match, Bedoya noted how hard it was for Tucson to break through to Toronto’s final third.

“I feel like it was hard to find the ball because they closed down very well in the midfield,” he said. “It was tough to find the ball. We were able to do so out wide, maybe go side to side in the back.”

Those long stretches of keeping the ball deep in Tucson’s half gave the team a more conservative, less aggressive look. There were also other factors that limited some of the creativity of the side.

“We were dealing with two suspended players,” said coach John Galas, who also noted that injuries kept Charlie Dennis and Kevin Rodriguez off the field. “We are down personnel. It’s really a positive performance from that standpoint. Kind of feels like a loss because we are at home.”

“Could we have taken more risk? Probably.” he added.

The team could be dealing with one more player, and possibly two, out for the next match. Maximiliano Schenfeld will likely face suspension and midfielder João Delgado went out of the game early in the first half with a thigh injury.

Casa Grande Young Reds

Toronto scoring first and then having to settle for a draw has become a bit of a pattern for the team. In their six matches so far, the team has given up the lead three times and ended the match having to share points.

This habit may change as they are getting a new “home” field. Due to travel restrictions, they have been playing their home matches in Casa Grande. Next week, they debut their new home-away-from-home in Osceola, Fla.

There is no word on if the peameal bacon is better in Central Florida than in Pinal County.

- 30 -