Let there be light: Duarte brace powers FC Tucson past El Paso

Mexican national team forward Luz Duarte scored two goals to give FC Tucson's women's side a win at Kino North Stadium on Friday night in their first match since 2019. The home team defeated the El Paso Surf, 2 - 1.

“Their defensive line was playing flat. It was easy to read,” said Duarte, who played as a lone forward for much of the match. “As soon as I saw they were playing flat, I could get through the spaces. My teammates did a good job distributing the ball to me...I just tried to finish everything I had.”

Duarte’s first goal came in the 23rd minute. A short run from the midfield and then a quick shot from outside the box got past El Paso’s keeper for the team’s first goal of the season.

Duarte scored again in the second half. Once again, a short run split the defense and left her alone with the keeper. El Paso keeper Daniela Guzman looked sharp for much of the match, but looked hapless as Duarte’s quick shot sailed over her diving body.

El Paso’s Chrystal Martinez, who, like Duarte, is also capped by the Mexican national team, pulled one back for the visitors in the final moments of the match off of a penalty kick.

The match ended El Paso’s winless road trip through Arizona, their only point coming in a draw against Phoenix-based Del Sol on Sunday.

FC Tucson coach Kelly Pierce was asked if she was happy with the result.

“Yes, we got the win,” she said.

In this league, it can be hard, impossible really, to scout the other side. Pierce noted that she was “flying blind.”

“We just had our game plan. I try not to let the other team’s formation make us adjust,” she said. “I’d rather have them adjust to us.”

FC Tucson dominated the offense through long stretches of the match, but weren’t able to extend their lead. What Pierce wants to work on between now and Wednesday’s match with FC Arizona is unsurprising.

“Finishing is the obvious one,” she said. “We missed quite a few 1 vs. 1s that were goal scoring opportunities... that finishing piece and executing, and fitness too. We looked a little gassed.”

The team’s next opponent, FC Arizona, beat El Paso 4 - 0 in their only match so far. The match is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium.

¡Cuates!

Pierce noted that one of the things that contributed to the win was the experienced back line. It included as wingers former NAU and Guiseley A.F.C. Vixens player Savannah Berry and one time Moorehead State standout Micaela Hornstein.

The two center backs for the night were twin sisters Laura and Priscilla Pimienta. The two had played for the University of Arizona, but had last played together for FC Tucson back when it was still called TSA FC in 2013.

“It was either one or the other,” said Laura. “One season I was injured. Another season she was injured. After so long not playing together, it’s exciting. Not only for us but for our family. It’s so much fun watching her play again.”

“I wasn’t playing as much because of my schedule and work,” said Priscilla. “But coming back, it’s exciting. I haven’t been playing as much as I want to. Having her support and some of the other veterans support, it’s really helpful and really exciting for all of us to be back.”

The team had only had half a dozen practices going into the Friday night match, there is still a lot of development ahead for the team, said Laura.

“It’s still early on,” she said. “We are going to play smart...moving forward we are going to find what we can do best.”

“These first games are going to be where we get to know each other,” said Priscilla. “We are going to figure out who we are as a team.”

With the new management of the FC Tucson organization has come some more attention and resources for the women’s side. It’s a welcome change, Priscilla noted.

“I wasn’t playing but I was involved a few years ago, and we didn’t really get that much attention,” she said. “Now, it’s neat to see that they have people out there and taking photographs of us during scrimmages.”

“They are throwing more resources at us,” said Laura. “It feels a lot more professional.”

Even though the two of them haven’t been on the FC Tucson roster together, they have been playing in local rec leagues together. So, the question is, if a Pimienta makes the score sheet, who is the scorer and who gets the assist.

“I’m assisting,” said Priscilla.

“You usually score,” said Laura.

“No, I’m assisting,” said Priscilla.

“You usually score,” said Laura.

“Really? It’s been a while,” said Priscilla.

