Pima track & field signs Deming sprinter Chavez

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College track & field team added more experience to its men’s sprints as it signed Ceazer Chavez from Deming High School in New Mexico.

Chavez has a personal-record in the 100 meters at 10.75 seconds. His personal-best in the 200 meters is set at 22.64 seconds.

Coach’s Quote: “Ceazer is a phenomenal recruit. He is one of the top sprinters in the state; ranked No. 2,” Pima interim track & field coach Chad Harrison said. “His speed will add to a phenomenal freshmen group of sprinters on our roster.”

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS

Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Preston Becker (Thrower) – Youngker HS (Glendale CC)

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS

Mareon Keith (Sprinter) – North Canyon HS

Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Ceazer Chavez (Sprinter) – Deming HS (NM)

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Leah Blevins (Distance/Cross Country) – Cienega HS

Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS

Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS

Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS

Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS

Haylee McLeod (Sprinter) – Campo Verde HS

Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington

- 30 -