 Pima track & field signs Deming sprinter Chavez
Sponsored by

Real local reporting matters!
Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.
Donate today »

Sports

Pima track & field signs Deming sprinter Chavez

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College track & field team added more experience to its men’s sprints as it signed Ceazer Chavez from Deming High School in New Mexico.

Chavez has a personal-record in the 100 meters at 10.75 seconds. His personal-best in the 200 meters is set at 22.64 seconds.

Coach’s Quote: “Ceazer is a phenomenal recruit. He is one of the top sprinters in the state; ranked No. 2,” Pima interim track & field coach Chad Harrison said. “His speed will add to a phenomenal freshmen group of sprinters on our roster.”

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

  • Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
  • Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
  • Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
  • Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Preston Becker (Thrower) – Youngker HS (Glendale CC)
  • Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
  • Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
  • Mareon Keith (Sprinter) – North Canyon HS
  • Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
  • Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
  • Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
  • Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
  • Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS
  • Ceazer Chavez (Sprinter) – Deming HS (NM)

Women

  • Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
  • Leah Blevins (Distance/Cross Country) – Cienega HS
  • Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS
  • Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS
  • Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
  • Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS 
  • Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
  • Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
  • Haylee McLeod (Sprinter) – Campo Verde HS
  • Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS
  • Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
  • Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington
- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photos courtesy of Ceazer Chavez

Ceazer Chavez, a sprinter from Deming High School in New Mexico, signed to compete for the Aztecs track & field program starting in the 2020-21 season. He has a personal-best in the 100 meters at 10.75 seconds. He also set a PR in the 200 meters at 22.64.

Categories

breaking, sports, college

Read more about

aztecs ceazer chavez, chad harrison, pcc, track and field

More by Raymond Suarez