Pima track & field signs Deming sprinter Chavez

The Pima Community College track & field team added more experience to its men’s sprints as it signed Ceazer Chavez from Deming High School in New Mexico.
Chavez has a personal-record in the 100 meters at 10.75 seconds. His personal-best in the 200 meters is set at 22.64 seconds.
Coach’s Quote: “Ceazer is a phenomenal recruit. He is one of the top sprinters in the state; ranked No. 2,” Pima interim track & field coach Chad Harrison said. “His speed will add to a phenomenal freshmen group of sprinters on our roster.”
2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits
Men
- Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
- Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
- Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
- Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Preston Becker (Thrower) – Youngker HS (Glendale CC)
- Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
- Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
- Mareon Keith (Sprinter) – North Canyon HS
- Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
- Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
- Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
- Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
- Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS
- Ceazer Chavez (Sprinter) – Deming HS (NM)
Women
- Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
- Leah Blevins (Distance/Cross Country) – Cienega HS
- Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS
- Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS
- Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
- Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS
- Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
- Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
- Haylee McLeod (Sprinter) – Campo Verde HS
- Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS
- Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
- Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington
