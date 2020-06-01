Pima men's basketball lands transfer Ursery

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team added another piece to its backcourt for the 2020-21 season.

Josh Ursery, a 6-1 guard from Peoria, Ariz., committed to play for the Aztecs.

Ursery played his freshman season of collegiate basketball at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He played in 30 of their 32 games this season and averaged 4.1 points per game for the Blue Dragons.

Ursery played for Liberty High School where he averaged 26.0 points in his senior season. In his final two years with the Lions, he averaged 22.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals.

Coach’s Quote: “He has experience since he played at a national junior college last year,” Pima men’s basketball coach Brian Peabody said. “He is above the rim and is going to be an impact player in our conference. He’s a slasher and very good in the open court.”

2020 Aztecs Men’s Basketball 2020 Recruiting Class

Jordan Gainey, 6-4 Wing – (Salpointe Catholic HS)

Kolby Lathrop, 6-5 Forward – (Ironwood Ridge HS)

Khalid Whitaker, 5-10 Guard – (Flowing Wells HS)

Quinn Atazhoon, 6-4 Guard/Forward – (Gallup HS, NM)

Cooper Burbank, 6-3 Guard – (Chinle HS)

Luke Grawer, 6-0 Guard – (Pinnacle HS)

Jalen Johnson, 6-8 Forward – (Bella Vista Prep)

Pierce Sterling, 6-2 Guard – (Notre Dame HS/Veritas Prep)

Chris Lee, 6-2 Guard – (Ketchikan HS, Alaska)

Dylan Sullivan, 6-5 Guard – (Walla Walla HS, Washington)

Josh Ursery, 6-1 Guard – (Liberty HS/Hutchinson CC)

- 30 -