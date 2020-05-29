 Cienega HS cross country/distance runner Blevins signs with PCC
Sponsored by

Real local reporting matters!
Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.
Donate today »

Sports

Cienega HS cross country/distance runner Blevins signs with PCC

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College cross country and track & field teams added more depth for both programs.

The Aztecs signed Leah Blevins, a cross country and distance runner from Cienega High School to compete starting in the 2020-21 season.

Blevins set a new personal-record during the cross country season in the 3-mile race with a finishing time of 19 minutes, 04.0 seconds. During the shortened track & field season, Blevins earned a personal-best in the 400 meter race with a time of 1:09.64.

Coach’s Quote: “She is one of the top athletes from Southern Arizona and will be a huge help to the team,” Pima cross country co-head coach Mark Bennett said. “We are very excited to have her.”

Over the course of her career with the Bobcats, Blevins has PRs in the 5,000 meters (20:16.2), 3,200 meters (12:03.45), 1,600 meters (5:48.24) and 800 meters (2:43.4).

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

  • Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
  • Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
  • Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
  • Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Preston Becker (Thrower) – Youngker HS (Glendale CC)
  • Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
  • Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
  • Mareon Keith (Sprinter) – North Canyon HS
  • Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
  • Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
  • Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
  • Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
  • Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

  • Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
  • Leah Blevins (Distance/Cross Country) – Cienega HS
  • Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS
  • Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS
  • Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
  • Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS 
  • Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
  • Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
  • Haylee McLeod (Sprinter) – Campo Verde HS
  • Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS
  • Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
  • Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington
- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photo courtesy of Leah Blevins

Cienega High School distance runner Leah Blevins signed to compete for the Aztecs cross country and track & field teams. She set a PR in the 3-mile race at 19 minutes, 04.0 seconds during the cross country season and a PR in the 400 meters at 1:09.64.

Categories

breaking, sports, college

Read more about

aztecs, cross country, leah blevins, mark bennett, pcc, track and field

More by Raymond Suarez