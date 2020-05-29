Cienega HS cross country/distance runner Blevins signs with PCC

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College cross country and track & field teams added more depth for both programs.

The Aztecs signed Leah Blevins, a cross country and distance runner from Cienega High School to compete starting in the 2020-21 season.

Blevins set a new personal-record during the cross country season in the 3-mile race with a finishing time of 19 minutes, 04.0 seconds. During the shortened track & field season, Blevins earned a personal-best in the 400 meter race with a time of 1:09.64.

Coach’s Quote: “She is one of the top athletes from Southern Arizona and will be a huge help to the team,” Pima cross country co-head coach Mark Bennett said. “We are very excited to have her.”

Over the course of her career with the Bobcats, Blevins has PRs in the 5,000 meters (20:16.2), 3,200 meters (12:03.45), 1,600 meters (5:48.24) and 800 meters (2:43.4).

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS

Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Preston Becker (Thrower) – Youngker HS (Glendale CC)

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS

Mareon Keith (Sprinter) – North Canyon HS

Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Leah Blevins (Distance/Cross Country) – Cienega HS

Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS

Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS

Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS

Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS

Haylee McLeod (Sprinter) – Campo Verde HS

Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington

- 30 -