Cienega HS cross country/distance runner Blevins signs with PCC

The Pima Community College cross country and track & field teams added more depth for both programs.
The Aztecs signed Leah Blevins, a cross country and distance runner from Cienega High School to compete starting in the 2020-21 season.
Blevins set a new personal-record during the cross country season in the 3-mile race with a finishing time of 19 minutes, 04.0 seconds. During the shortened track & field season, Blevins earned a personal-best in the 400 meter race with a time of 1:09.64.
Coach’s Quote: “She is one of the top athletes from Southern Arizona and will be a huge help to the team,” Pima cross country co-head coach Mark Bennett said. “We are very excited to have her.”
Over the course of her career with the Bobcats, Blevins has PRs in the 5,000 meters (20:16.2), 3,200 meters (12:03.45), 1,600 meters (5:48.24) and 800 meters (2:43.4).
2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits
Men
- Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
- Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
- Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
- Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Preston Becker (Thrower) – Youngker HS (Glendale CC)
- Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
- Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
- Mareon Keith (Sprinter) – North Canyon HS
- Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
- Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
- Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
- Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
- Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS
Women
- Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
- Leah Blevins (Distance/Cross Country) – Cienega HS
- Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS
- Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS
- Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
- Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS
- Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
- Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
- Haylee McLeod (Sprinter) – Campo Verde HS
- Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS
- Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
- Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington
