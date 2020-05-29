Pima softball adds another power bat in New Mexico player Montes

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College softball team signed another threat in the batting order and on the mound from New Mexico.

The Aztecs are bringing in Angela Monique “Mo” Montes, a right-handed pitcher and infielder from Cibola High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Montes joins fellow New Mexico natives as well as offensive and pitching standouts, Andrica Gomez and Lorisa Martinez, both from Loving High School.

Player’s Quote: “I knew Pima was for me when I met all the coaches and they made me feel like I was already part of the family,” Montes said. “I can’t wait to be an Aztec.”

Aztecs softball head coach Rebekah Quiroz sees another dynamic competitor filled with potential.

Coach’s Quote: “Mo was a recruit I had to fight tooth and nail for. She was recruited by several Division II schools and the recruiting process was a well worth dog fight,” Quiroz said. “Mo brings a phenomenal stick and hits the ball hard to all parts of the field. “She is a gap-to-gap hitter that naturally has great hands. She is a major offensive threat and will add more power to the heart of our lineup.

“She is very intense and I expect her to compete for a corner position in the infield.

I look for Mo to help us out with some innings as well on the mound when needed. She is a fierce competitor and I look forward to watching her transition at the next level.

“Mo was former club ball teammates with our current 3rd baseman, Isabella Escobar. She comes from a very respected club ball team (New Mexico Poison) coached by Bobby Morales and Gerrardo Montes. Mo comes from a great family with an abundance of support.”

2020 Aztecs Softball Recruiting Class

Kayla Gonzales, Slapper/OF – Salpointe Catholic HS

Desiree Martinez, INF/UTL – Canyon del Oro HS

Kelli Samorano, C/UTL – Tucson Magnet HS

Andrica Gomez, RHP/C/INF – Loving HS, NM

Lorisa Martinez, LHP/INF – Loving HS, NM

Angela Monique “Mo” Montes, RHP/INF – Cibola HS, NM

