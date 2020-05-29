 Pima men's soccer signs All-Conference and All-Region player Nicolia
Sponsored by

Real local reporting matters!
Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.
Donate today »

Sports

Pima men's soccer signs All-Conference and All-Region player Nicolia

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team added Lorenzo Nicolia to the 2020 incoming class.

Nicolia is a wing and center-forward player from Sunrise Mountain High School in Peoria, AZ. During his career with the Mustangs, he was named 5A Conference First Team and 5A Northwest Region First Team. Nicolia also played for the 2002 U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program for two years.

Coach’s Quote: “Lorenzo comes from a very good program and club program (SC del Sol) that we’ve had success bringing kids in from,” Pima men’s soccer coach David Cosgrove said. “We’re bringing him in to add more fire power to our attack. I like how he scores goals, his composure and potency. He is competitive, has great discipline and things will be very natural for him in college.”

He helped the Mustangs earn an 18-2 overall record this season and a trip to the 5A State Semifinals. He played in all 20 games scoring five goals and five assists in 1,378 minutes. He scored 14 goals and had 17 assists in 53 career games for the Mustangs.

2020 Aztecs Men’s Soccer Signing Class

  • Diego Arvizu, MF – Rincon/University HS
  • Chris Guzman-Rivera, F/MF – Sahuarita HS
  • Zak Mohamed, LW –Rincon/University HS
  • Manuel Quiroz, MF/F – Sunnyside HS
  • Lorenzo Nicolia, W/F – Sunrise Mountain HS
- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photos by Jamie Huguez (white jersey) and Sonja Guertin (neon jersey)

Sunrise Mountain All-Conference and All-Region player Lorenzo Nicolia commited to play for the Aztecs men's soccer team. He played in all 20 games this season leading the Mustangs to an 18-2 record. He scored five goals and had five assists.

Categories

breaking, sports, soccer, college

Read more about

aztecs, david cosgrove, lorenzo nicolia, pcc

More by Raymond Suarez