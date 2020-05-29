Pima men's soccer signs All-Conference and All-Region player Nicolia

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team added Lorenzo Nicolia to the 2020 incoming class.

Nicolia is a wing and center-forward player from Sunrise Mountain High School in Peoria, AZ. During his career with the Mustangs, he was named 5A Conference First Team and 5A Northwest Region First Team. Nicolia also played for the 2002 U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program for two years.

Coach’s Quote: “Lorenzo comes from a very good program and club program (SC del Sol) that we’ve had success bringing kids in from,” Pima men’s soccer coach David Cosgrove said. “We’re bringing him in to add more fire power to our attack. I like how he scores goals, his composure and potency. He is competitive, has great discipline and things will be very natural for him in college.”

He helped the Mustangs earn an 18-2 overall record this season and a trip to the 5A State Semifinals. He played in all 20 games scoring five goals and five assists in 1,378 minutes. He scored 14 goals and had 17 assists in 53 career games for the Mustangs.

2020 Aztecs Men’s Soccer Signing Class

Diego Arvizu, MF – Rincon/University HS

Chris Guzman-Rivera, F/MF – Sahuarita HS

Zak Mohamed, LW –Rincon/University HS

Manuel Quiroz, MF/F – Sunnyside HS

Lorenzo Nicolia, W/F – Sunrise Mountain HS

