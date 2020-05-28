Pima women's soccer inks Sahuaro HS breakout player Vidal

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team added another goal scoring threat and standout midfield player.

Nayeli Vidal (Sahuaro HS) signed her letter of intent with the Aztecs back in January.

Vidal played in 14 games this season and finished with 28 goals and six assists. She was named Offensive Player of the Year, first team All-Region and second team All-Conference. The Cougars went 14-6-3 for the year.

Coach’s Quote: “After coming off a stellar high school season and being named Offensive Player of the Year, we are super excited to be adding Nayeli to our roster,” Pima women’s soccer coach Kendra Veliz said. “Her ability to score from the midfield and her fierce competitiveness are just what we need to enhance our midfield next season.”

Vidal scored 23 goals and had 16 assists in 14 games as a junior. She played in 68 career games for the Cougars with 60 goals and 31 assists.

2020 Aztecs Women’s Soccer Recruiting Class

Angelina Amparano, GK – Salpointe Catholic HS

Riley Bonner, D/MID – Cienega HS

Emily Valenzuela, D – Salpointe Catholic HS

Nayeli Vidal, MID – Sahuaro HS

