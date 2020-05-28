Pima softball inks Loving HS state champion Martinez

The Pima Community College softball team another state champion to its 2020 recruiting class.

Lorisa Martinez, a left-handed pitcher and infielder from Loving High School in New Mexico, signed with the Aztecs back in November.

Martinez joins Falcons teammate and future Pima teammate Andrica Gomez. They helped Loving High School claim the 2019 New Mexico Activities Association Class A-2A State title.

Player’s Quote: “Me and my family knew Pima softball would be the best choice for me because when I went on my campus visit, it felt like home to me,” Martinez said. “I knew I wanted to be at a place where I can be comfortable and have a second family to support me. Thank you to my family and to Ruben Carmona for making my dream possible.”

Pima softball coach Rebekah Quiroz is looking forward to adding another duel threat on both sides.

Coach’s Quote: “Lorisa is another state champion that will bring a gigantic stick in the heart of our line-up. She hits to all fields with power, runs well and works the count as good as anyone I’ve seen,” Quiroz said. “She is a power-hitting lefty that has great command of her at-bats and rarely gets any good pitches to hit. Opponents are very careful while pitching to her, so I am excited to see how she transitions at the next level. She will be a great fit for the style of offensive hitter Coach Jen Martinez teaches. She will be another offensive power threat from the left-side along with Anisah Triste, Lesly Cazares and Malaealani Fraser.

“Lorisa will also play a big role on our pitching staff and will give us the mix we need as a lefty pitcher. She fields her position extremely well and is athletic as they come,” Quiroz added. “Lorisa comes from a great family who has always supported her dreams. We are ecstatic to have her in Tucson.”

2020 Aztecs Softball Recruiting Class

Kayla Gonzales, Slapper/OF – Salpointe Catholic HS

Desiree Martinez, INF/UTL – Canyon del Oro HS

Kelli Samorano, C/UTL – Tucson Magnet HS

Andrica Gomez, RHP/C/INF – Loving HS, NM

Lorisa Martinez, LHP/INF – Loving HS, NM

Angela “Mo” Montes, RHP/INF – Cibola HS, NM

- 30 -