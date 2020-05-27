Pima track & field inks Phoenix sprinter Keith

Posted May 27, 2020, 5:57 pm
The Pima Community College track & field program brought in more speed on the men’s side.
Mareon Keith, a sprinter from North Canyon High School in Phoenix, signed with the Aztecs as part of their 2020 recruiting class.
In time trials this season, Keith set marks in the 400 meters with a time of 50.1 seconds, 200 meters at 21.8 seconds and the 100 meters at 11.1 seconds.
“Mareon will add phenomenal depth for us in the 400 meters as well as the 200 meters,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “He is another piece of the puzzle that we have been searching for.”
Keith had previously set PRs in his junior year in the 400 meters (1:02.75), 200 meters (22.85) and 100 meters (11.33) before breaking them all this season.
2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits
Men
- Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
- Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
- Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
- Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Preston Becker (Thrower) – Youngker HS (Glendale CC)
- Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
- Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
- Mareon Keith (Sprinter) – North Canyon HS
- Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
- Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
- Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
- Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
Women
- Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
- Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS
- Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS
- Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
- Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS
- Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
- Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
- Haylee McLeod (Sprinter) – Campo Verde HS
- Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS
- Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
- Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington
