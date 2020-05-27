Pima track & field inks Phoenix sprinter Keith

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College track & field program brought in more speed on the men’s side.

Mareon Keith, a sprinter from North Canyon High School in Phoenix, signed with the Aztecs as part of their 2020 recruiting class.

In time trials this season, Keith set marks in the 400 meters with a time of 50.1 seconds, 200 meters at 21.8 seconds and the 100 meters at 11.1 seconds.

“Mareon will add phenomenal depth for us in the 400 meters as well as the 200 meters,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “He is another piece of the puzzle that we have been searching for.”

Keith had previously set PRs in his junior year in the 400 meters (1:02.75), 200 meters (22.85) and 100 meters (11.33) before breaking them all this season.

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS

Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Preston Becker (Thrower) – Youngker HS (Glendale CC)

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS

Mareon Keith (Sprinter) – North Canyon HS

Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS

Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS

Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS

Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS

Haylee McLeod (Sprinter) – Campo Verde HS

Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington

