 Pima track & field inks Phoenix sprinter Keith
Sponsored by

Real local reporting matters!
Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.
Donate today »

Sports

Pima track & field inks Phoenix sprinter Keith

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College track & field program brought in more speed on the men’s side.

Mareon Keith, a sprinter from North Canyon High School in Phoenix, signed with the Aztecs as part of their 2020 recruiting class.

In time trials this season, Keith set marks in the 400 meters with a time of 50.1 seconds, 200 meters at 21.8 seconds and the 100 meters at 11.1 seconds.

“Mareon will add phenomenal depth for us in the 400 meters as well as the 200 meters,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “He is another piece of the puzzle that we have been searching for.”

Keith had previously set PRs in his junior year in the 400 meters (1:02.75), 200 meters (22.85) and 100 meters (11.33) before breaking them all this season.

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

  • Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
  • Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
  • Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
  • Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Preston Becker (Thrower) – Youngker HS (Glendale CC)
  • Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
  • Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
  • Mareon Keith (Sprinter) – North Canyon HS
  • Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
  • Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
  • Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
  • Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Women

  • Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
  • Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS
  • Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS
  • Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
  • Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS 
  • Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
  • Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
  • Haylee McLeod (Sprinter) – Campo Verde HS
  • Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS
  • Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
  • Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington
- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photo courtesy of Mareon Keith

North Canyon High School sprinter Mareon Keith signed his letter of intent to compete for the Aztecs track & field program. In his time trials this season, Keith set marks in the 100 meters (11.1 seconds), 200 meters (21.8) and 400 meters (50.1).

Categories

breaking, sports, college

Read more about

aztecs, chad harrison, mareon keith, pcc, track and field

More by Raymond Suarez