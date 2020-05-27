Pima softball signs N.M. state champion Gomez

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College softball program added depth at multiple positions as it signed a state champion from New Mexico.

Andrica Gomez, a pitcher, catcher and infielder from Loving High School (N.M.) signed her letter of intent with the Aztecs.

Gomez was part of the Falcons run to the 2019 New Mexico Activities Association Class A-2A State Championship.

Player’s Quote: “I first heard of Pima from my long-time friend and teammate Lorisa Martinez. She asked me to take a trip with her to Tucson to catch a Pima softball game because she was looking to go to college there and she wanted me to go,” Gomez said. “Coach Armando Quiroz (who was the Head Coach at the time), made me feel like I was his daughter, like he knew me for a long time already. He spoke to me like my dad does.

“When I met Coach Bekah (Rebekah Quiroz) and her new staff, they made me feel the same way. She also treated me like her daughter and she had this vibe like if I were to get out of hand, she would ground me like my mom does. It felt like home away from home. I just knew I wanted to play for Coach Bekah and her softball program. I know I’ll be in good hands being so far away from home.”

Coach Quiroz is looking forward to putting Gomez’s bat in the middle of the lineup and how she will compliment her returning players.

Coach’s Quote: “Andrica is a big time signee for us. She brings a big bat with 25-plus high school homeruns and will add to the middle of our offensive line up,” Quiroz said. “Her biggest role will initially be to drive in runs and we expect her to be a consistent RBI threat.

“Andrica will also contribute heavily on the mound (RHP) and behind the plate as needed. Her immense versatility will also allow her to compete at the corner positions as well.

“Andrica will be a very powerful attribute to our already dynamic offense with Anisah Triste, Lesly Cazares, Isabella Escobar, Mariah Bartlett, Malaealani Fraser and Gaby Favela. She comes from a great family with a strong support system.”

2020 Aztecs Softball Recruiting Class

Kayla Gonzales, Slapper/OF – Salpointe Catholic HS

Desiree Martinez, INF/UTL – Canyon del Oro HS

Kelli Samorano, C/UTL – Tucson Magnet HS

Andrica Gomez, RHP/C/INF – Loving HS, NM

Lorisa Martinez, LHP/INF – Loving HS, NM

Angela “Mo” Montes, RHP/INF – Cibola HS, NM

