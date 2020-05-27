 Pima men's soccer signs decorated Sahuarita HS forward Guzman-Rivera
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s soccer program added a standout high school player to its 2020 recruiting class.

Chris Guzman-Rivera, a forward from Sahuarita High School, will join the Aztecs starting in the 2020-21 season.

Guzman-Rivera played in 21 games this season for the Mustangs scoring 39 goals to go along with six assists. He scored 92 goals and had 48 assists in 82 games for his career.

Coach’s Quote: “Chris is a hard-working, blue collar kid who fits in perfectly with our team,” Pima men’s soccer coach David Cosgrove said. “He’s mature and he’s scored some great goals. We’re looking at him to be an outside midfielder but he does everything well. If you ask him to do a lot of different things, he’ll do them well.”

Guzman-Rivera was named Region Player of the Year, Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Region All-Stars Player of the Year this season.

Guzman-Rivera was a four-year varsity player and was named first team All-Region all four years and first team All-Conference in the final three years. 

2020 Aztecs Men’s Soccer Signing Class

  • Diego Arvizu, MF – Rincon/University HS
  • Chris Guzman-Rivera, F/MF – Sahuarita HS
  • Zak Mohamed, LW –Rincon/University HS
  • Manuel Quiroz, MF/F – Sunnyside HS
- 30 -
Photo courtesy of Chris Guzman-Rivera

Chris Guzman-Rivera (Sahuarita HS), a forward, signed to the Aztecs men's soccer program after scoring 92 goals and 48 assists in 82 career games for the Mustangs. He was a four-year varsity player who was named first team All-Region each year.

