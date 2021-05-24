UA women's soccer coach Amato to leave for Florida gig

The University of Florida announced that they are picking University of Arizona coach Tony Amato to run their women's soccer program.

The move is a bit of a homecoming for Amato, who was hired by Arizona in 2013. Amato played for Rollins College, located in Winter Park, Fla., and began his coaching career there in 2003.

Prior to Amato coming to Arizona, wins were hard to come by for the Wildcat soccer team. They chalked up only two wins in conference play in 2012. He quickly turned the Arizona program around when he assumed leadership in 2013. The team had a winning season that year and he got them into the postseason tournament in 2014. That was the first time they had been in the tournament since 2006.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin noted Amato's success at Rollins, Stephen F. Austin and Arizona.

"Tony Amato's been a proven and consistent winner at each of the three programs he's led," he said in a statement on FloridaGators.com. "Each of those programs enjoyed a significant rise in success under Tony's watch, including consistent NCAA bids. As someone who grew up in Florida and has coached in the state, he understands that the University of Florida is a special place, and his plan for Gators soccer completely aligns with our vision to succeed at the highest SEC and national levels."

In all, Amato tallied an 88-53-17 record and five NCAA tournament appearances.

