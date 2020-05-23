Cienega defender/midfielder Bonner joins Pima women's soccer

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College women’s soccer program added Riley Bonner, a defender and midfielder from Cienega High School to the 2020 squad.

Bonner signed her letter of intent to play for the Aztecs in January.

She played in 22 of the 23 games this season helping the Bobcats earn a spot in the 5A state playoffs. They finished with a 17-4-2 overall record.

Coach’s Quote: “Riley will bring depth to our midfield as well as the versatility to move within the midfield and possibly defense,” Pima women’s soccer coach Kendra Veliz said. “She has a strong competitive yet positive spirit that will help elevate our team to the next level.”

Bonner was a four-year player with the Bobcats and help them reach the 5A state Playoffs in every season.

2020 Aztecs Women’s Soccer Recruiting Class

Angelina Amparano, GK – Salpointe Catholic HS

Riley Bonner, D/MID – Cienega HS

Emily Valenzuela, D – Salpointe Catholic HS

Nayeli Vidal, MID – Sahuaro HS

