Pima track & field adds Buckeye thrower Becker

The Pima Community College track & field team added experience to its throwing core.

The Aztecs signed Preston Becker, from Youngker High School in Buckeye, Ariz. He competed for Glendale Community College in 2019.

He set season-highs in the discus (106-feet, 7-inches), hammer throw (129-feet, 3-inches) and weight throw (39-feet, 2.25-inches).

Coach’s Quote: “Preston will be a great addition to our team. He is going to bring the maturity and competitiveness that we need in the throws,” Pima interim track & field coach Chad Harrison said. “He will be a great addition to our track & field family and provide valuable experience at the regional championships.”

Becker set personal-records in his senior year in the shot put at 39-1 and javelin with a throw of 89-2.

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS

Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Preston Becker (Thrower) – Youngker HS (Glendale CC)

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS

Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS

Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS

Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS

Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS

Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington

- 30 -