Pima track & field adds Buckeye thrower Becker

The Pima Community College track & field team added experience to its throwing core.

The Aztecs signed Preston Becker, from Youngker High School in Buckeye, Ariz. He competed for Glendale Community College in 2019.

He set season-highs in the discus (106-feet, 7-inches), hammer throw (129-feet, 3-inches) and weight throw (39-feet, 2.25-inches).

Coach’s Quote: “Preston will be a great addition to our team. He is going to bring the maturity and competitiveness that we need in the throws,” Pima interim track & field coach Chad Harrison said. “He will be a great addition to our track & field family and provide valuable experience at the regional championships.”

Becker set personal-records in his senior year in the shot put at 39-1 and javelin with a throw of 89-2.

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

  • Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
  • Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
  • Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
  • Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Preston Becker (Thrower) – Youngker HS (Glendale CC)
  • Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
  • Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
  • Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
  • Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
  • Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
  • Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
  • Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

  • Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
  • Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS
  • Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS
  • Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
  • Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS 
  • Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
  • Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
  • Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS
  • Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
  • Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington
Photo courtesy of Preston Becker

Youngker High School thrower Preston Becker signed with the Aztecs track & field team. He competed for Glendale Community College in 2019 where he set season-records in te discus (106-feet, 7-inches), hammer throw (129-3) and weight throw (39-2.25).

