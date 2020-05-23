Sunnyside state champion Quiroz joins Pima men's soccer

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College men’s soccer program made a huge splash as it received a commitment from a former Southern Arizona state champion.

The Aztecs added Manuel Quiroz, a midfielder/forward who transferred from Yavapai College and was a 5A State Champion with Sunnyside High School in 2018.

Quiroz was a captain for the Blue Devils during their championship run. He was named State Player of the Year after he helped Sunnyside complete an undefeated season at 24-0-2. He scored 39 goals and had 21 assists on the year.

“Sunnyside just won everything that year. The kid (Quiroz) played at a very high and technical level,” Pima men’s soccer coach David Cosgrove said.

Quiroz played his freshman season of collegiate soccer at Yavapai College where he played in all 19 games making 17 starts. He scored seven goals and had eight assists.

“We wanted Manny and we’re very excited to have him,” Cosgrove said. “He’s very talented and we’ll have him in a couple of different roles. He’s very intelligent and will have an immediate impact. He adds quality in a lot of different positions.”

2020 Aztecs Men’s Soccer Signing Class

Zakariya Mohamed, LW –Rincon/University HS

Manuel Quiroz, MF/F – Sunnyside HS

