Tucson High distance runner Tarwater signs to compete for Pima College

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College cross country and track & field programs added another Southern Arizona product to its women’s teams.

Mykayla Tarwater, a distance runner for Tucson Magnet High School signed with the Aztecs.

Tarwater set a personal-record as she finished the 5K with a time of 23 minutes, 04.0 seconds during this year’s cross country season.

As a junior, Tarwater earned a personal-record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:51.63. She set a PR in the 1600 meter race at 6:23.21 in 2018.

“She will be great help in building the women’s cross country and track teams,” Pima cross country co-head coach Mark Bennett said.

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS

Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS

Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS

Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS

Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS

Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS

Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington

- 30 -