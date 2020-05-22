 Tucson High distance runner Tarwater signs to compete for Pima College
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College cross country and track & field programs added another Southern Arizona product to its women’s teams.

Mykayla Tarwater, a distance runner for Tucson Magnet High School signed with the Aztecs.

Tarwater set a personal-record as she finished the 5K with a time of 23 minutes, 04.0 seconds during this year’s cross country season.

As a junior, Tarwater earned a personal-record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:51.63. She set a PR in the 1600 meter race at 6:23.21 in 2018.

“She will be great help in building the women’s cross country and track teams,” Pima cross country co-head coach Mark Bennett said.

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

  • Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
  • Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
  • Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
  • Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
  • Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
  • Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
  • Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
  • Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
  • Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
  • Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

  • Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
  • Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS
  • Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS
  • Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
  • Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS 
  • Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
  • Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
  • Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS
  • Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
  • Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington
- 30 -
Photo courtesy of Mykayla Tarwater

Distance runner Mykayla Tarwater (Tucson Magnet HS) signed her letter of intent to compete for the Aztecs cross country and track & field teams starting in the 2020-21 season. She set a new personal-record in the 5K during the cross country season with a time of 23 minutes, 04.0 seconds. She also has PRs in the 800 meters (2:51.63) and 1600 meters (6:23.21).

