Tucson High distance runner Tarwater signs to compete for Pima College

Posted May 22, 2020, 2:40 pm
The Pima Community College cross country and track & field programs added another Southern Arizona product to its women’s teams.
Mykayla Tarwater, a distance runner for Tucson Magnet High School signed with the Aztecs.
Tarwater set a personal-record as she finished the 5K with a time of 23 minutes, 04.0 seconds during this year’s cross country season.
As a junior, Tarwater earned a personal-record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:51.63. She set a PR in the 1600 meter race at 6:23.21 in 2018.
“She will be great help in building the women’s cross country and track teams,” Pima cross country co-head coach Mark Bennett said.
2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits
Men
- Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
- Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
- Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
- Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
- Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
- Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
- Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
- Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
- Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
- Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS
Women
- Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
- Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS
- Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS
- Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
- Mykayla Tarwater (Distance/Cross Country) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS
- Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
- Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
- Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS
- Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
- Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington
Comment on this story
There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?