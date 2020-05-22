Canyon del Oro HS utility player Martinez joins Pima softball

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College softball team added Desiree Martinez, an infielder/outfielder/utility player from Canyon del Oro High School. She signed her letter of intent back in November.

Martinez helped the Dorados reach the 4A State playoffs in each season she played. They were 10-3 before the season was called due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Player’s Quote: “My family and I have loved and supported Pima softball since Armando Quiroz was the head coach and now I am excited to play for Coach Bekah and my hitting coach, Jen Martinez,” Desiree Martinez said. “We see Pima as a family and I can’t wait to get started. We are so excited to put that Pima gear on and represent Tucson.

“Thank you to my family and to Coach Manny Gomez for preparing me for the next level at a top program.”

Martinez had two RBIs and two runs scored in 12 games played this season.

Coach’s Quote: “Desiree is another local standout that played for a powerhouse perennial program at Canyon del Oro. Desi adds some depth to both our infield and outfield and will play a key role as a utility,” Pima softball head coach Rebekah Quiroz said. “She runs very well and is an extremely smart base runner. She brings a lot of athleticism to the team that will play a major part throughout our long grueling season.

“We are excited to see what she can do offensively by making things happen. She comes from a very well-respected club ball organization, Team Velocity, coached by Manny Gomez so I know she is ready and prepared for the next level.

“Desi is blessed with a strong support system that is super excited to watch her play at home for another two years. I’m excited to see the potential in this young lady’s career.”

2020 Aztecs Softball Recruiting Class

Kayla Gonzales, Slapper/OF – Salpointe Catholic HS

Desiree Martinez, INF/UTL – Canyon del Oro HS

Kelli Samorano, C/UTL – Tucson Magnet HS

Andrica Gomez, RHP/C/INF – Loving HS, NM

Lorisa Martinez, LHP/INF – Loving HS, NM

Angela “Mo” Montes, RHP/INF – Cibola HS, NM

