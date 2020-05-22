Pima men's soccer signs transfer & Rincon/University product Mohamed

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team brought back a Southern Arizona product to play his second year of collegiate soccer at the Old Pueblo.

The Aztecs signed Zakariya “Zak” Mohamed, a wing player from Rincon/University High School to play on the 2020 squad.

Mohamed played last season at Chandler-Gilbert Community College, where he was named second team All-ACCAC Conference. He played and started in all 17 games and finished with 11 goals and six assists.

Coach’s Quote: “Zak is very effective and athletic,” Pima men’s soccer coach David Cosgrove said. “He’ll play left wing for us. He’s left-foot dominant and fast and we will utilize his athleticism.”

Mohamed helped lead the Rangers to the 4A State Semifinals in his senior season. They went 20-4 overall and he scored 29 goals and had 19 assists.

